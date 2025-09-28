This is the Howler Brothers Merlin Jacket, it’s a tough, insulated jacket designed for both indoor use and use out in the field.

The jacket has a hardwearing polyester micro-ripstop outer shell with lightweight, thermally efficient Primaloft One insulation, and a heavy-duty cotton/nylon blend interior.

History Speedrun: Howler Brothers

Howler Brothers was founded in Austin, Texas in 2010 by Chase Heard and Andy Stepanian, two University of Virginia graduates who bonded over music, art, and a shared passion for outdoor adventure.

The company’s name came from a surf trip to Costa Rica, where the sound of howler monkeys in the jungle left a lasting impression on the two men. This sense of travel, exploration, and the resulting creativity became central to the brand’s core identity.

Neither Heard nor Stepanian had a background in apparel when they launched the business. Their first office was a garage in Austin, where they handled design, packing, and shipping themselves.

Financing was modest and early sales came mostly through family and friends. From the outset, their vision was clear – to create clothing that reflected a mix of surf, outdoor, and western influences, with technical fabrics balanced by bold patterns, pearl snaps, and classic embroidery.

Storytelling, photography, music, and travel were woven into the brand’s online imagery, which helped establish an early digital following. This digital-first approach later evolved into retail and wholesale distribution, while still maintaining a strong direct-to-consumer presence.

Strategic guidance from industry veterans, including Rick Wittenbraker, helped sharpen the company’s direction and expand its reach, without diluting its unique creative identity.

Over its first decade, Howler Brothers released collections that blended function and personality, quickly earning a reputation for unusual-for-the-industry levels of authenticity and quality in a crowded market. Howler Brothers remains based in Austin today, with Heard and Stepanian still leading the company.

The Howler Brothers Merlin Jacket

This is the Merlin Jacket from Howler Brothers, it was developed to be a tough wardrobe staple that’s use extends from autumn through winter and right into spring – depending on your local climate of course.

The jacket uses lightweight, thermally effecient Primaloft One insulation to help keep you warm, and it has a polyester micro-ripstop outer with a heavy-duty cotton/nylon blend interior.

It has zippered handwarmer pockets in the front, a zippered interior chest pocket to secure valuables, and it has knitted and ribbed cuffs to keep out the chill. It also has classic heavy-duty cotton/nylon shoulder panels.

The jacket comes in either Cappuccino Camel and Double Black colorways, with sizing ranging from S through to XXL, and there’s a sizing chart on the site to help you get the right fit first time.

It’s now being offered for sale on Huckberry with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee. If you’d like to get one for yourself you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry