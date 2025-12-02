This is a Ferrari F136 V8 engine that was sourced from a Ferrari F430 and paired with a red intake manifold from a California. It has a rectangular tempered glass tabletop with a cutout in the middle, to allow that intake to rise up through.

This coffee table sits on four caster wheels that allow it to be moved around relatively easily, and it would make a fantastic alternative to a “normal” coffee table, particularly for a Ferrari owner or just a general car enthusiast.

The Ferrari F136 V8 Engine

The Ferrari-Maserati F136 V8 engine family first appeared in the early 2000s as a clean-sheet, cross-marque project to replace both Ferrari’s aging F131 V8 and Maserati’s earlier 90° V8 units. The engine was developed jointly at Maranello and assembled for Maserati in Modena, it was built around an aluminum block and heads, a flat-plane crank for Ferrari versions, a cross-plane crank for Maserati versions, and continuously variable valve timing on both marque’s examples.

All variants of the F136 used chain-driven cams (dual cams per bank), four valves per cylinder, and either dry-sump or wet-sump lubrication depending on the specific application/model.

Engine displacements ranged from 4.2 to 4.7 liters for Maserati and Alfa Romeo models, and from 4.3 to 4.5 liters for Ferrari. Key versions included the 4.2 liter F136R used in the Maserati Coupe, Spyder, and Quattroporte V, the 4.7 liter F136U/Y used in the GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Alfa Romeo 8C, the 4.3 liter F136IB in the Ferrari California, the 4.3 liter F136E powering the Ferrari F430, and the 4.5 liter F136FB/FL that delivered up to 597 bhp in the Ferrari 458 Speciale.

Across its 2001 – 2020 production life the F136 became the last naturally-aspirated, high-revving Ferrari V8 engine series before the shift to turbocharging with the later F154 series. It marked the end of an important era in Ferrari V8 engine families that dates all the way back to the 1970s-era Dino 308 GT4 and its transversely-mounted 2.9 liter naturally-aspirated V8.

The Ferrari F430 V8 Coffee Table Shown Here

The coffee table you see here is built on a Ferrari F136E engine block sourced from a Ferrari F430, then paired with an intake manifold from a Ferrari California’s F136I V8.

It has a tempered glass table top measuring in at 38″ by 31″ with a cutout in the middle for the intake manifold to rise up through. The table rides on four caster wheels that allow it to be rolled around when needed, and the engine has had its internal removed to reduce weight.

This unusual Ferrari V8 coffee table is now being offered for sale out of Harelbeke, Belgium on Bring a Trailer, and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer