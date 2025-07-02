This is an almost time-capsule-condition 1985 Honda ATC 200S, it’s powered by the near-indestructible air-cooled Honda 192cc four-stroke single-cylinder engine, with an automatic clutch and 5-speed transmission.

These three-wheelers were remarkably successful in the 1970s and 1980s, Honda sold over 400,000 examples of the ATC-series of three-wheelers until production stopped on safety grounds in 1987.

History Speedrun: The Honda ATC200S

The Honda ATC200S was introduced in 1984 as part of the company’s expanding line of ATC (all-terrain cycle) machines that would come to completely dominate the off-road recreation market during the 1980s.

It slotted in as a simpler, more stripped-down alternative to the electric-start-equipped ATC200M, and served as the successor to the original ATC200 which had been released in 1981. With its kick-start only setup, lighter frame, and smaller fuel tank, the 200S was designed for riders who wanted simplicity, lightweight, and a more affordable MSRP over creature comforts.

Mechanically, the ATC200S shared much of its DNA with the original ATC200. Power came from a 192cc four-stroke, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired with a 5-speed transmission and an automatic clutch to make it easy to use for new riders.

It had no reverse gear, but its relatively low weight of just 282 lbs helped keep maneuverability manageable for most riders, though kids would typically still struggle. The steel frame was paired with low-pressure balloon tires that provided suspension via sidewall flex, though a telescopic fork up front delivered an additional 4.3 inches of travel.

When the ATC200S debuted in 1984, Honda was already the dominant player in the three-wheeler space, with models catering to everything from high-end racing to agricultural and industrial utility uses. The 200S hit the sweet spot for weekend riders, teenagers, and ranchers looking for a tough all-rounder.

It had enough torque for casual trail riding and hauling light loads, but was light and small enough to appeal to less experienced users. Honda’s focus on reliability and ease of use made it a natural fit for families, farms, and recreational use alike.

Cosmetically, the 200S kept things straightforward. Plastic bodywork was minimal but tough, with signature red Honda paint and yellow-and-white decals. An analog speedometer could be added, but there were few frills. What it lacked in flash, it made up for in simplicity and cost-effectiveness. The factory fuel tank held 2.2 gallons, and oil changes were so simple they could be done by an unsupervised adolescent.

Honda produced the ATC200S from 1984 to 1986 before it was discontinued. It was replaced by the TRX200, a four-wheeler that had been developed due to changing safety perceptions and growing pressure from consumer groups and government bodies concerned about ATV rollover risks.

By the late 1980s, the three-wheeler market was in sharp decline, largely due to safety lawsuits and impending federal regulations. Still, during its production run, the 200S built a reputation as one of the most practical and hard-wearing small ATCs in the lineup.

By the early 1990s, four-wheeled quad bikes had completely taken over. They were seen as superior due to better stability – the single front wheel on trikes had led to them developing a bad reputation for flipping. That said, experienced riders could hit remarkable speeds on three-wheelers – hanging off the side to balance them through tight corners.

The 1985 Honda ATC 200S Shown Here

The trike you see here is a 1985 Honda ATC 200S, it’s been modified with the fitment of a Hondaline front fairing with a clear low windscreen that blends in well with the design of the fenders and fuel tank.

This three-wheeler also has a chrome headlight guard, a hitch mount, plastic fenders, black plastic mud flaps, serrated foot pegs, and trail lighting. The solo seat has been recovered in black vinyl, and it has silver-finished 8″ steel wheels shod with older H-Trak Pro-Am tires, and the tubes were recently installed.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Elkhorn, Nebraska on Bring a Trailer with no reserve, and it comes with an owner’s manual, a tool kit, and a bill of sale. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer