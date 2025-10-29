This is a Fusconeta Volkspod Mini Bike, it’s a compact custom motorcycle built around a fiberglass aftermarket Volkswagen Beetle fender, with power provided by a 212cc Predator engine with a pull start.

One of the first people to create a Beetle mini bike was Brent Walter, who made a matching pair five years ago after restoring his Beetle and being left with two spare fenders.

The Walter design made use of steel Beetle fenders that were fitted with a headlight up front, and a tail light on the rear. They were then modified to accommodate a seat and a set of handlebars, with a small mini bike underneath to provide motive power.

Since this time a number of other versions of the design have been made, and now the Fusconeta Mini Bike has entered limited production, providing people an easy way to order one if they don’t have the skills or time to build their own.

Each of these is built around a small mini bike with a powdercoated box section steel frame, it has no front or rear suspension, just the flex offered by the wide front and rear tire sidewalls.

Power is provided by a Predator 233cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a centrifugal clutch, sending power to the rear wheel via chain final drive. These Predator engines are made in China, however they’re said to be based closely on Honda designs.

As noted above, these bike are built around a fiberglass VW Beetle front fender, and the headlight is kept in place and remains operational. The bike has a tubular steel frame, braking is accomplished with a single-piston rear disc brake.

The bike has a sprung saddle and matching handle bar grips, and the controls consist of a standard twist throttle on the right with a brake lever, and that’s about it other than the simple switches for the lights.

The example you see here is due to roll across the auction block with Mecum in late October in Dallas and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or place a bid.

Images courtesy of Mecum