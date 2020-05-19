Sunski Treeline Sunglasses – Adventure Sunglasses With A Lifetime Warranty Reading time: about 1 minute. Gear

These are the Sunski Treeline sunglasses, they’re designed to be both light weight and rugged, and amazingly they come with a lifetime warranty that means if you break them under normal use they’ll fix them or replace them for you. If you break sunglasses anywhere near as often as I do, then that sounds like a deal almost too good to be true.

The Treeline series of sunglasses is designed for active outdoor use, each pair comes with a set of magnetic side shields that can be clicked into place for skiing or for other scenarios when you need to limit side glare and wind incursion. Each pair of Treelines also come with a hard carry case to keep them safe when not in use.

The team at Sunski developed their own resin for their sunglasses, they call it “SuperLight” and note that it’s stronger, lighter, and more comfortable than regular plastics used in sunglasses manufacturing. They create it by intercepting specific types of scrap plastic before they get to the landfill and reformulating it into SuperLight polycarbonate resin.

The lenses used are polarized, they block 100% of UVA/UVB/UV400 wavelengths, and they passed the FDA basic impact test. Sunski offer three colorways of the Treeline series, the one we’ve chosen here is called Tortoise Forest, it has the look of classic tortoise shell without the weight, and the overall design is somewhat reminiscent of both the aviator style and the sunglasses made by companies like Persol.

With a retail price of just $89 USD the Sunski Treeline series are perfect for use as sunglasses for active pursuits and outdoor activities, and the lifetime warranty only adds to their appeal.

