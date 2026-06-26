These are the Estero sunglasses from the team at Sunski, they’re a classically-designed aviator with polarized CR-39 Aura lenses, a bio-based resin and steel frame, and they’re backed by the company’s lifetime warranty.

Sunski have developed a reputation for making higher-end sunglasses at far more reasonable MSRPs than the larger and better-known sunglass manufacturers, and they look equally at home on the ski slopes of Vail or on the countertop at your local diner.

Sunski: A History Speedrun

Sunski was founded by two Americans who became friends in collage. They got their heads together to come up with the next big thing, and settled on a special bowl, designed just for use with chips and salsa. They called it the Salsabol.

Although the Salsabol did sell, it didn’t sell in the numbers required to make it a real runaway success. In 2012 they launched a new Kickstarter campaign for an entirely different company, a company named Sunski.

Back in 2009, Tom had boarded a plane with a tent, a surfboard, some clothes, and little else. He had spent months surfing and camping there, and discovered the nation’s love for wild, retro sunglasses.

He bought a few pairs of these inexpensive shades and tucked them away when he returned to the USA. Not realizing that a few years later he would launch a company inspired by them. Tom and Michael developed a series of new sunglass designs, launched the Kickstarter campaign, and the rest is history.

The company has now been in business for over 12 years, they’ve shipped sunglasses to countless countries on six of the seven continents, and they have remained true to their core founding principles – good sunglasses that don’t cost the earth.

The Sunski Estero Sunglasses

Sunski’s Estero is the brand’s flagship take on the classic square aviator design. The frame is built from palladium-coated SAE 304 stainless steel paired with flexible TR90 resin, giving it that “proper” aviator feel without a signifiant weight penalty.

Aviation-inspired details like the double bridge, lens-perimeter filigree, and wing-shaped temples are a nod to the style’s heritage, and sculpted nose-pads and a snag-free faceplate keep things comfortable for all-day wear.

The Estero has a large frame designed for medium to large faces, with a 53mm lens width, 21mm bridge, and 145mm temples. It’s offered in four colorways (Olive Forest, Storm Honey Silver, Horizon Slate, and Tortoise Amber) each fitted with polarized CR-39 Aura lenses that block 100% of UVA, UVB, and UV400 wavelengths and pass the FDA basic impact test.

Every pair is backed by Sunski’s lifetime warranty and they’re now being offered for sale on Huckberry with free US shipping and easy returns here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry