This is the Prisma 120 Diavolo electric guitar, it has a top made from reclaimed skateboard decks over an Ash body, with McNelly Gold Foil P90 pickups, 6105 nickel frets, and a Schroeder wraparound bridge.

Interestingly, the guitar also has a Brazilian walnut fingerboard made from wood that was salvaged from the historic Coney Island boardwalk in New York.

Above Video: This is the Uproxx profile on Nick Pourfard, the industrial designer and woodworker who founded Prisma Guitars back in 2014.

History Speedrun: Prisma Guitars

Prisma Guitars is a California-based boutique guitar maker that was founded in 2014 by industrial designer (and woodworker) Nick Pourfard. The company built its reputation around a strikingly clever idea – making custom electric guitars from recycled skateboard decks.

Each skateboard, composed of seven-ply hard rock maple, carries its own color patterns and patina from years of use but when laminated together, the result is a unique layered grain that makes every Prisma instrument one-of-a-kind.

Pourfard’s inspiration came after a skateboarding injury sidelined him from the sport. Trained in industrial design, he began experimenting with repurposed materials in his garage, merging two passions – skateboarding and music – into functional art. The concept quickly gained attention from around the world for its unique electric guitars, and media attention soon followed.

Every Prisma guitar is made by hand in California, combining traditional luthier methodology with a contemporary pickups and technology. The brand offers several guitar body shapes, including models like the Sunset and Syndicate, along with custom necks made from either skateboard laminates or tonewoods like mahogany and maple.

Most guitars have a 25.5 inch scale length, a 12 inch fretboard radius, and a nitrocellulose lacquer finish. Electronics are sourced from respected boutique suppliers including McNelly, David Allen, and Emerson Custom, while hardware options include Mastery, Schroeder, and TonePros bridges.

The tonal character of maple skateboard wood – bright, resonant, and clear – gives these instruments a distinctive voice with vintage surf and spaghetti-western overtones – according to Reverb’s online coverage. The company’s approach also allows customers to use their own boards in a build, preserving years of personal skateboarding history in a playable form.

Beyond guitars, Pourfard has expanded his creative practice into furniture, ceramics, and fine art, though Prisma remains the centerpiece of his work. Each instrument takes 12 to 16 weeks to complete and prices starting around $2,400, and the brand now serves a dedicated community of players in the USA and around the world.

The Prisma 120 Diavolo Electric Guitar Shown Here

The Prisma Guitars 120 Diavolo is a brand new, one-off electric guitar priced at $3,500. It has a body made from locally sourced ash wood topped with a recycled skateboard deck upper layer, with the back finished in ice-blue metallic nitrocellulose lacquer with metal flake.

The neck is a C-profile maple design measuring .87 to .97 inches, paired with a reclaimed Brazilian walnut fingerboard salvaged from the historic Coney Island boardwalk. It uses a 25.5 inch scale length, a 1 5/8-inch bone nut, and 6105 nickel frets with aged clay fret markers.

Electronics include a matched set of McNelly Gold Foil P90 pickups wired through Emerson Custom 500k potentiometers and a .02 paper-in-oil capacitor. This configuration provides balanced tone across neck and bridge positions with articulate highs and clean midrange response. Hardware is unpolished nickel throughout, with staggered vintage-style tuners and a Schroeder wraparound bridge.

The guitar is available to buy now via the official Prisma online store here, but as with all of these one-off guitars – once it’s sold it’s sold.

Images courtesy of Prisma Guitars