This is the Sparco Trackside Tool Roll, it was designed as an all-in-one unit that you can leave in your trunk for when it’s needed, or take with you to track days in case your car needs some fettling between sessions.

The tool roll itself is made from high-quality Cordura nylon to ensure toughness, it also helps keep your tools well-organized and it keeps them rattle free – unlike a more traditional toolbox.

History Speedrun: Sparco

Sparco was founded in 1977 in Turin, Italy, by racing enthusiasts Enrico Glorioso and Antonio Parisi with the primary goal of improving safety for racing drivers.

At a time when fire-related injuries were still common in motorsport (and often fatal), the company’s first major innovation came in 1978 with a fireproof racing suit certified to withstand 11 seconds of flame exposure – an industry first that set new FIA standards.

From there, Sparco expanded rapidly, introducing competition seats, harnesses, and steering wheels throughout the 1980s. The brand’s gear soon appeared across Formula 1, rally, and endurance racing, worn by world champions and factory teams alike.

By the 1990s, Sparco had become a leading supplier of safety gear and other components for both race and road cars, developing carbon fiber seats and collaborating with marques including Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Bugatti.

Now headquartered in Volpiano, near Turin, Sparco remains privately owned and operates globally, producing driver equipment, OEM automotive components, and even racing sim gear. Its 2017 acquisition of US brands Impact and MasterCraft Safety took some by surprise, but they helped further establish its footprint in the United States.

The Sparco Trackside Tool Roll

The Sparco Trackside Tool Roll is a newer release from the Italian company, and it comes pre-loaded with essentially all the key tools you might need. The full list of contents is laid out below:

7 PCS 1/4″ Dr. 12PT Socket 8,9,10,11,12,13,14mm

1 PC 1/4″ Dr. Extension Bar 2″ (50mm)

1 PC 1/4″ Dr. 1/2″F*3/8″M Adapter

1 PC 1/4″ Dr. 90T Ratchet Handle

12 PCS 3/8″ Dr. 12PT Deep Socket

8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19mm

2 PCS 3/8″ Dr. Extension Bar 3″ (75mm), 6″ (150mm)

1 PC 3/8″ Dr. 90T Ratchet Handle

3 PCS 1/2″ Dr. Wheel Impact Socket 17,19,21mm

1 PC 1/2″ Dr. Swivel Breaker Bar 15″ (380mm)

12 PCS Combination Wrench 8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19mm

9 PCS Long Arm Torx Key Set

9 PCS Long Arm Ball Point Metric Hex Key Set

1 PC Slotted Screwdriver SL (-)6.5mm x 100mm

1 PC Phillips Screwdriver PH (-)#2 x 100mm

1 PC Adjustable Wrench 10″

1 PC Long Nose Pliers 8″

1 PC Groove Joint Pliers 10″

1 PC Side Cutter Plier 5″

1 PC Tire Valve Core Screwdriver

1 PC Deadblow Hammer 45mm

1 PC Measuring Tape 19mm(W)/5M(L): Metric & Inch

The tool roll itself is made from high-quality Cordura nylon and it has two tool pouches for loose items, including a Velcro removable pouch for tools and other gear you might want to keep closer at hand.

Only professional-grade BoxoUSA tools are used, and they all come with a lifetime warranty. Sparco explains that the tools were each hand-picked by real enthusiasts to tackle most jobs at the track or in your garage.

The Sparco Trackside Tool Roll is now available to buy directly from the official Sparco online store here and it retails for $399 USD.

