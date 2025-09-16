The Pelican Case™ SRVL™ 72-Hour Emergency Survival Kit

This is the Pelican™ SRVL™ 72-Hour Emergency Survival Kit, it consists of a crushproof Pelican case that has been pre-loaded with a whole range of survival supplies to keep two people alive through an unexpected disaster.

There’s a full bulletpoint list below showing the contents of the case, but in brief it contains emergency food bars, water pouches, an emergency radio, solar charger, paracord, a first aid kit, and quite a bit more.

History Speedrun: The Pelican Case Company

Pelican Products, better known as the Pelican Case Company, started out in 1976 when scuba diver and entrepreneur Dave Parker, with his wife Arline, started making equipment out of their California garage.

The first product, the Pelican Float, was a simple marker buoy designed for divers, but it set the stage for a business built around waterproof, protective gear. Early offerings included tough first aid kits for divers which quickly gained traction outside the diving community as their unbreakable, watertight design proved useful for applications far beyond the scuba community.

In 1978 the company introduced its defining product – the Pelican Protector Case. It was a crushproof, watertight container that became indispensable to military, industrial, and outdoor users in the United States and around the world.

Three years later the SabreLite flashlight joined the catalog, adding a lighting division that grew alongside the case business. Manufacturing initially relied on contractors, but by the late 1980s Pelican had brought molding operations in-house, resulting in improved quality and better cost control – all as demand continued to expand worldwide.

In 2004 private equity firm Behrman Capital bought Pelican, providing an influx of capital to scale production and expand internationally. Lyndon J. Faulkner became CEO in 2006, steering a global strategy that included the major acquisition of Hardigg Industries in 2009, a move that nearly doubled Pelican’s size and added expertise in rotational molding.

The company also diversified beyond cases and lights into coolers, luggage, and later temperature-controlled packaging under the Peli BioThermal brand – mainly serving industries like pharmaceuticals and biotech. Today Pelican maintains manufacturing in North America, Europe, and Australasia, with a worldwide sales representation. In some markets it operates under the Peli name due to trademark requirements, as the Pelican name may already have been in use.

Its cases remain the industry standard for protective transport across fields ranging from military deployments to film production, while its lighting and packaging systems serve equally demanding customers.

The Pelican Case™ SRVL™ 72-Hour Emergency Survival Kit

The SRVL™ 72-Hour Emergency Survival Kit is designed to keep two people alive and well for a minimum of 72 hours – though many parts of the kit will continue to be useful long after this.

Survival experts frequently note that during any catastrophe or natural disaster, the first 72 hours are the most crucial, as it can take this long for rescue and emergency crews to get set up on the ground and begin delivering aid and organizing evacuations.

Inside the case you’ll find:

Food & Water

Emergency Water Pouches

3600-Calorie Emergency Food Bars

Personal Water Filter

Tools & Communication

Emergency Radio

Solar Charger

Emergency Whistle

Emergency Signal Mirror

Emergency Signage

10 Yards Duct Tap

Safety Goggles

Work Gloves

100 Ft Paracord

Shelter & Hygiene

Tube Tent

Mylar Sleeping Bag

Emergency Poncho

N95 Debris Mask

Comb

Toothbrush with Cap

Washcloth

Soap Bar Container

Empty Container Bottles

Additional Items

First Aid Kit

Personal Items Bag

Pelican 2740 Headlamp

Although some people like to build up their own survival cases or bugout bags over time, this case from Pelican offers a straightforward, turnkey solution that takes the guess work out of it.

If you’d like to order one or check out the other sizes designed for larger or smaller groups of people you can visit the official Pelican website here.

Images courtesy of the Pelican Case Company