Small Batch Supply Co. Leather Roll Top Backpack – Made In The USA

The Small Batch Supply Co. Leather Roll Top Backpack is the first bag we’ve ever featured that has no stitching, and no snaps, buttons, or clips.
Small Batch Supply Co. Leather Roll Top Backpack
The cleverness of this bag’s design lies in its simplicity, it’s made from a combination of Hermann Oak leather split hide and Hermann Oak vegetable tanned leather that’s joined using 47 solid copper rivets that are each applied by hand.
The roll top closure is held in place by the straps, to open it you loosen the shoulder straps, and to tighten it you pull the straps firmly – the weight of the bag on your shoulders is what keeps it closed, so the more you pack the tighter the roll top will be.
The reason for ditching the stitching was twofold, firstly the stitching is often the first point of failure with leather goods, and secondly it takes a very long time to properly hand-stitch leather, which increases the cost. Copper rivets are exceptionally tough and long lasting, and of course they’ll never fray or tear.
This bag measures in at 18″ x 16″ when rolled tight and 22″ x 16″ when filled to the very top. The shoulder straps are 1 1/4″ wide and they connect to 3/4″ wide adjustment straps that connect to the base of the bag.
Each one is made by hand to order, so the time from ordering to shipping is typically about 4 weeks.
The Small Batch Supply Co.
The Small Batch Supply Co. is run by Yomahra Aquino in LA, she’s been working with leather for 10 years and counting. Each of her creations starts with the design process which itself can take months, she’s known for creating highly functional products and she’s personally involved in every step of the process from design to dyeing, cutting, assembling, setting copper rivets and stitching – every aspect is done by hand in Los Angeles, California.
Buy Here
Related Posts
Mule Motorcycles – The Midnight Express Harley Tracker
This is the exact motorcycle that Harley-Davidson should build. Perhaps with the addition of fenders for legal reasons. The world-famous American motorcycle company has seen stock prices plummet over 23% so far this year, with sales of its motorcycles sliding globally, and revenue down almost 10%. I’m sure the bean-counters in Milwaukee have a plan, but…
Read More
AGV X3000 Gloria Helmet – Classic Design, Modern Safety
The AGV X3000 Gloria helmet is a new design from the iconic Italian company designed to evoke the styling of the classic full face helmets of the 1970s, made with modern materials meeting the safety standards of the 21st century. AGV took great care to design the shell of the X3000 helmet series using the…
Read More
Period Promotional Film: 1962 Ford Mustang I Concept
The 1962 Ford Mustang I is a concept car that shared almost nothing with the car that would go on to wear the Mustang badge. It’s a bit of an open question as to what might have happened if the Mustang that was offered to the American public was similar to the early concept car…
Read More
Homologation Specials Subaru 22B Shirt by DNBK
The Subaru 22B was built between March and August 1998 in very limited numbers to celebrate both Subaru’s 40th anniversary and the 3rd consecutive manufacturer’s title in the World Rally Championship. The car is considered by some (including me) to be one of the best looking Subarus ever built, with its sleek coupe body, flared…
Read More
Ugly Bros Featherbed-K Moto Jeans
Ugly Bros USA have established a solid reputation in recent years for making solid and somewhat uniquely styled gear for motorcyclists. Their Featherbed-K Moto Jeans feature the brand’s signature style – with a slim fit to avoid flapping fabric at highway speeds and elastic accordion knee and lower waist panels to avoid tight spots. The…
Read More
Watch: Rodney Dangerfield’s Guide to Auto Repair
Rodney Dangerfield’s Guide to Auto Repair is a famous 7 minute sketch by the legendary American comedian that’ll sound immediately familiar to anyone who’s ever had dealings with a shady mechanic. In the sketch the late-great Dangerfield is joined by Dick Butkus, Bubba Smith, and Morgan Fairchild. He plays a senior mechanic teaching a class…
Read More