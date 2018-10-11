Small Batch Supply Co. Leather Roll Top Backpack – Made In The USA Reading time: about 2 minutes. American

The Small Batch Supply Co. Leather Roll Top Backpack is the first bag we’ve ever featured that has no stitching, and no snaps, buttons, or clips.

Small Batch Supply Co. Leather Roll Top Backpack

The cleverness of this bag’s design lies in its simplicity, it’s made from a combination of Hermann Oak leather split hide and Hermann Oak vegetable tanned leather that’s joined using 47 solid copper rivets that are each applied by hand.

The roll top closure is held in place by the straps, to open it you loosen the shoulder straps, and to tighten it you pull the straps firmly – the weight of the bag on your shoulders is what keeps it closed, so the more you pack the tighter the roll top will be.

The reason for ditching the stitching was twofold, firstly the stitching is often the first point of failure with leather goods, and secondly it takes a very long time to properly hand-stitch leather, which increases the cost. Copper rivets are exceptionally tough and long lasting, and of course they’ll never fray or tear.

This bag measures in at 18″ x 16″ when rolled tight and 22″ x 16″ when filled to the very top. The shoulder straps are 1 1/4″ wide and they connect to 3/4″ wide adjustment straps that connect to the base of the bag.

Each one is made by hand to order, so the time from ordering to shipping is typically about 4 weeks.

The Small Batch Supply Co.

The Small Batch Supply Co. is run by Yomahra Aquino in LA, she’s been working with leather for 10 years and counting. Each of her creations starts with the design process which itself can take months, she’s known for creating highly functional products and she’s personally involved in every step of the process from design to dyeing, cutting, assembling, setting copper rivets and stitching – every aspect is done by hand in Los Angeles, California.

