SKRAM – Protective Motorcycle Eyewear For The 21st Century

SKRAM Motorcycle Eyewear is a brand new offering that’s been in active development with a team of avid motorcyclists for over two years. The glasses offer protective, shatterproof lenses specifically intended for motorcycle use.
The glasses feature state-of-the-art photochromic lens technology, meaning the the tint level automatically darkens or lightens depending on the intensity of available light – you no longer need two sets of glasses or goggles, and you don’t need to stop riding to switch them over when the sun starts to set.
There are three SKRAM frame styles to choose from, with either yellow or clear lenses – both of which are photochromic, 100% UV blocking, shatterproof, and hard-coated. When ordering you can also choose between two frame finishes – Black or Havana, the latter of which is also known as tortoise shell.
A key issue faced by many motorcyclists is the difficulty of passing from a bright environment into a dark one. This can include riding before and during sunset, riding in and out of tunnels, and riding in hilly or mountainous terrain at the start or end of the day.
Typically you’d need to buy two sets of protective glasses, or you’d need to buy a helmet with a built in flip-down tinted shield. The single most significant benefit to the new SKRAM line of glasses is that they can be worn on or off the bike as regular sunglasses, without looking like you just stepped off your motorcycle.
During testing the team at SKRAM brought in 53 motorcycle riding friends and had them use both the clear and yellow lens variants. Once the testing period drew to a close 36 of them preferred the yellow, with 17 preferring the clear lens.
Yellow lenses are typically used to help cut through fog or mist and to help with visibility in low-light daytime conditions.
Studies have shown that the colour yellow reduces blue light, and gives a high luminous transmittance around a wavelength of 550 nm – to which the human eye is very sensitive. The team behind SKRAM developed semi-bayonet temples so the glasses can be put on and taken off while you’re wearing your helmet, and they work well with open face, 3/4 face, and full face helmets.
Each pair of glasses ships out with a protective leather carry case, a microfibre cleaning cloth, a keyring, and a spray-on cleaner to help keep the lenses crystal clear.
SKRAM is currently being funded on Kickstarter with shipments scheduled to begin in November 2019, at the time of writing it’s only been live for two days and it’s already 1/3 funded, so we anticipate it’ll receive full funding well before the deadline in 55 days time. If you’d like to read more or order yours you can click the red button below to visit the page.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This Ducati square case model engine is exact down to the smallest detail, it’s not made from a commercially available kit, each of the over 200 components was cast from patterns drawn from the original factory parts from a full scale engine. The model features stainless steel fixings throughout to add to the realism, and…
The Alpinestars Oscar Rayburn Boots are among the best dual purpose motorcycle boots on the market, they look almost entirely like normal street wear but pack toe, heel, and ankle reinforcements within full grain leather chassis – and they carry Category 2 CE safety certification (to the 89/686/ecc EU directive). Each pair of Oscar Rayburns…
The USWE Scrambler 16 motorcycle backpack was developed from scratch to be the perfect day pack for riders, it’s firmly attached to the back with the patented No Dancing Monkey (NDM™) shoulder harness technology that somewhat resembles a parachute harness. USWE is a Swedish company founded by a small team who wanted to redesign motorcycle…
The Merlin Hamlin is a Kevlar motorcycle hoodie designed to offer some of the same protections as a motorcycle jacket but in the more comfortable package. Under the top layer you’ll find a 100% Dupont™ Kevlar® protective lining for world class abrasion resistance, a YKK jacket-to-pants connecting zipper is also included to keep the…
The new Fuel Discovery Jacket is a modern take on the iconic waxed canvas motorcycle jacket made popular by the likes of Lawrence of Arabia. The popularity of natural cotton canvas jackets has been on the rise among motorcyclists in recent years, particularly when they’re combined with modern safety features like elbow, shoulder, and back…
The Alps Mountaineering Zephyr tent is fantastic for hikers and mountain bikers, but it’s also excellent for motorcycle camping and cross country two-wheeled adventures. Hikers and moto-campers both face the same basic problem – they have very little space for equipment, and any equipment they have needs to be as light as possible. The tent…