This is a Klingon Disruptor pistol prop that was used in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989) starring William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and George Takei.

The Klingons are perhaps the most memorable foes from the Star Trek universe, with their distinctive looks and famously abrasive personalities. They’ve been appearing in Star Trek since the original series from the 1960s, right the way through to the modern day.

Above Video: “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” was released in 1989. The film was directed by William Shatner and the screenplay was also largely done by Shatner, working with Harve Bennett and David Loughery.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

In Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989), Captain James T. Kirk and his crew on the USS Enterprise are drawn into a personal mission initiated by Sybok, a rogue Vulcan and Spock’s estranged half-brother.

Sybok, who has embraced emotions over logic, leads a group of fanatical followers on a quest to reach “Sha Ka Ree,” a mythical planet located beyond the Great Barrier at the center of the galaxy. Sybok believes that this distant place holds answers to life’s ultimate questions and that they will encounter God there.

The mission begins when Sybok seizes control of the Enterprise, convincing its crew that they might share in his journey of enlightenment. Despite initial resistance, many of the crew members are swayed by Sybok’s charisma and his unique ability to relieve people of their inner pain. However, Captain Kirk remains suspicious of Sybok’s true intentions and his use of spiritual fervor to manipulate others.

As the Enterprise ventures into the Great Barrier, which no ship has safely crossed before, they reach the planet. There, they encounter an entity claiming to be God, but it soon reveals itself as a powerful and deceptive force, wanting to use the Enterprise as a means to escape from its forced isolation.

In a dramatic revelation, Kirk questions the being’s authenticity, famously asking, “What does God need with a starship?” Realizing the danger, the crew works together to resist the entity’s influence. The film culminates in a tense confrontation, though I can’t go in to any further detail about it here without ruining the film for those of you who haven’t seen it.

The full film is available to watch on Paramount+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube Premium, MGM+, and more.

The Klingon Distruptor

The Klingon Disruptor you see here is an original prop from Star Trek V: The Final Frontier. It was used during filming, and it’s made of a cast resin material that has been hand-painted with silver, black, and brown paint.

In the Star Trek universe, the Klingon Disruptor is an energy weapon typically carried in a hip holster. There are a number of variants depending on which century the show was taking place in, and a number of other Disruptors were used including rifle versions.

The Disruptor was designed by Matt Jefferies for Star Trek: The Original Series which started airing in 1966. It would later be used in many of the Star Trek movies, right into the 1990s, as the Klingon personal weapon of choice.

The Klingon Disruptor shown here is now being offered for sale in an online auction through Julien’s with a price guide of $2,000 – $3,000 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Julien’s