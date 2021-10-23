We’re pleased to announce that we’re teaming up with the folks at Limited100 on a new print store, it’s curated by us and it features the work of a number of talented photographers including Paul Ward, Tim Wallace, Rick Noël, Niall Julian, and rapidly rising star Abby Bowers.

Unlike many of their competitors Limited100 doesn’t outsource their printing to cheap mass-production print houses overseas. Company founder Simon Wright has 100% of his printing and framing done in Britain, using only sustainable, museum-quality materials.

The company name comes from the fact that just 100 signed and numbered example of each image are offered for sale before it’s retired – meaning you’ll probably never see another print quite like the one on your own wall.

Simon focusses on local British talent including the above mentioned photographers, with new photographers joining the company regularly.

When ordering your print you can choose from sizes including A0 (33-1/8″ x 46-13/16″ – 841mm x 1188mm), A1 (23-3/8″ x 33-1/8″ – 594mm x 841mm), A2 (16-1/2″ x 23-3/8″ – 420mm x 594mm), and A3 (11-3/4″ x 16-1/2″ – 297mm x 420mm).

You can also choose the material you want it printed on, options include fine art paper, canvas, and aluminum composite. You can also choose to have a natural, black, or white wooden frame.

Each print comes with a certificate of authenticity detailing which edition your print is, complete with our curator’s and the artist’s signature and details of your artwork including title and your specific print dimension and format variation.

Images courtesy of Limited100 and their respective photographers.