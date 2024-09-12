This is the Zeus Air from the team over at Uncharted Supply Co. It was designed as a rugged, portable, and compact air compressor that also includes built-in power to jump-start car/motorcycle engines and recharge electronic devices.

One key advantage of modern lithium-based batteries is that they offer excellent power density, allowing devices like the Zeus Air to exist. Though it fits neatly on one hand it has a 16,000 mAh internal battery and it can jump-start engines up to 6.0 liter diesels – that’s no mean feat.

When it comes to off-road driving there are a few things everyone needs. One is an air compressor to inflate tires when heading back onto the road after having deflating them for use off the asphalt. Compressors are also handy for inflating floating things like inner tubes, paddle boards, inflatable tents, and whitewater rafts.

Another thing that’s good to have is a second battery. When vehicle camping the battery see plenty of use even when the engine isn’t being run, for making use of headlights, charging your devices, and more. Getting stuck on (or off) the trail with a dead battery is no fun, and usually means a long walk looking for cell reception.

Finally, and certainly when it comes to camping in the 21st century, it’s a really good idea to have a way to charge electronic devices. Things like GPS units, drones, GoPros, smartphones, music players, LED lanterns, and more.

The Zeus Air was designed to answer all three of these uses, it comes with jumper cables, and inflation hose, and nozzle adaptors, and a handy LED light in the side so you can see what you’re doing at night. It also has outputs for USB and USB-C for keeping your devices charged.

Each Zeus Air comes in a nylon hard-shell carry case and offers an air inflator range of 10 – 150 psi, an air flow volume of 40L/min, and peak jump starter current of 2000A. It’s currently being offered by outfitters Huckberry with free US shipping, free US returns, and a best price guarantee.

