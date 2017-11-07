Shangri-La Cafe Racer Moto Jacket Reading time: less than a minute. Clothing

Shangri-La Heritage is a boutique motorcycle gear manufacturer based in Bergamo, in the Northern Italian Alps. They make each piece individually and they’re known for focusing on detail – much like the leatherworkers of old.

The Cafe Racer Moto Jacket is made from waterproofed cowhide, it has a 100% viscose quilted lining, and brass zippers throughout. The jacket also has a tab-adjustable waist, four zippered front pockets, and two internal pockets with a brass button closure. The pockets all have a 100% cotton lining, and there’s a cafe racer styled collar with a press-stud closure.

