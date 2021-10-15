This is the Seaholm Offshore automatic watch, it was designed to survive years of rugged outdoor use and it’s powered by the Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement, meaning that it’s purely mechanical and has no battery that can die suddenly leaving you with a dead watch.

Watchmaker Seaholm was founded in Austin, Texas by former executives of YETI. Each timepiece is designed in Austin then manufactured by the experts in Switzerland, and they take understandable pride in telling people that each Seaholm automatic watch meets the exacting quality standards mandated by Swiss Law.

The Seaholm Offshore Automatic Watch is a classic dive watch that has been tested against extreme depths, intense heat, salt corrosion, and condensation. It was designed to be a modern take on the classic dive watch genre, with a large, legible face and a unidirectional 120 click rotating bezel.

The watch is capped with a scratch resistant double-domed sapphire crystal and it has a 316 stainless steel case with screw down crown and engraved caseback. Looking through that sapphire crystal you’ll see a brushed metal dial with luminous hands, numbers, and indices for good visibility in low-light conditions.

Each Offshore Automatic comes with two bands included, a stainless steel bracelet with diver extension and a classic military-style nylon NATO strap. The watch is water resistant to 200 meters (2 ATM) and it’s antimagnetic, allowing it to resist the effects of strong magnetic fields.

The automatic movement is mounted inside a visco-elastic shock mount, this allows the watch to resist shocks and jarrings from rigorous activities. Seaholm offer a 3 year transferable warranty and a complimentary 5 year service on all of their watches, you just need to register your watch on their website once you get it.

