This is the Saga Siglarn by Norwegian company Helle Knives. It’s based on original Viking knife designs dating back 1,000 years and it was released to help raise funds for an around-the-world expedition in a Viking longship.

The team at Helle Knives do stress the fact that this knife is only intended for advanced users due to the lack of a finger guard, and the possibility of the hand slipping forward onto the blade edge.

Helle Knives was founded in a small town in the Norwegian fjords in 1932 by two Norwegian brothers. They quickly made a name for themselves for producing exceptionally high quality blades and their reputation spread – within Norway at first but later across Scandinavia and around the world.

The company is still run to the same high standards, it’s now operated by the grandsons of the original founders and they still make all their wares in Norway.

The Saga Siglar knife is made with a thick, triple-laminated Helle carbon steel blade and it has a barrel-shaped curly birch wood handle is tapered to give the knife a distinct grip. It has a narrow tang that reaches all the way through the handle and is pinned in a traditional style with a diamond shaped washer.

Each of these knives comes with a traditional back sewn leather sheath that is designed to hang in its leather loop on your belt, the same way vikings carried their knives a millennia ago.

The knife measures in at 110 mm long by 3.7 mm wide at the blade, with a total weight of 116 g and a price of $134 USD.

Visit The Store