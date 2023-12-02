This is the Butcher Throwing Axe, it was designed by the experts at the World Axe Throwing League (WATL) as the perfect throwing axe for beginner-to-moderate skill level axe throwers.

WATL was founded by Mario Zelaya in 2017. It was already a rapidly growing sport by this time, and he wanted to provide a way for axe throwing venues to standardize their rules, as well as organize national and international tournaments.

Today the World Axe Throwing League has 334 affiliate venues around the world including many across the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, South Korea, South America, and even three in New Zealand.

Today WATL holds tournaments across multiple classes including hatchets, big axes, and duals, with champions named every year since 2019. It’s still a relatively young sport in many respects, and the speed at which it’s growing is astounding.

The Butcher Throwing Axe

The Butcher Throwing Axe was developed by the team at WATL specifically as an ideal throwing axe with a long blade that helps to ensure it’ll stick into the target firmly without bouncing off or deflecting.

The head of the Butcher Throwing Axe has a much thinner blade than you would expect to see on a standard axe, this allows it to penetrate deeper into the wood target for a better stick.

The handle is made from American hickory wood, it’s 17 inches long and dead straight, with a clear coat varnish. The head is made from 1045 carbon steel, it has a 4 inch blade, and it weighs in at 1.75 lbs.

This is an official WATL axe which means it’s eligible for use in their sanctioned tournaments, and it’s used by some of the world’s top axe throwers. It sells for $114.95 USD on the WATL online store and it comes with a sheath so it can be carried stored safety when not in use.

Images courtesy of WATL