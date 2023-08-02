This is the Unimatic Modello Uno U1S-T-MP, it’s one of the newer releases from the popular Italian watchmaker. It has a full titanium case, a double-domed sapphire crystal, a Swiss automatic movement, and a price point well below its competition.

Unimatic was founded in 2015 by Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato – both passionate about watches and industrial design. The brand is based in Milan, Italy and from the beginning their vision was to create high-quality wristwatches with a focus on simplicity, durability, and affordability.

The founders primarily drew their inspiration from vintage dive watches and military timepieces, seeking to blend classic aesthetics with modern manufacturing techniques. Their watches are designed to be versatile and suitable for both casual and more formal wear.

Unimatic gained popularity in the watch enthusiast community for producing tough and aesthetically pleasing watches at relatively affordable prices when compared to leading luxury watch brands. Their limited-edition releases and collaborations with other brands and artists have also contributed to their appeal, with many new designs selling out quickly after release.

The Unimatic Modello Uno U1S-T-MP, or the U1S-T-MP for short, has classic military dive watch styling with that characteristically minimalist design aesthetic that Unimatic has become known for.

The watch has a 40 mm titanium case with a with 41.5 mm 120 click mono-directional security bezel. It has a 2.5 mm thick double-domed sapphire that has an anti-reflective coating on the inner-side, and a Unimatic conversion scale screw-down caseback.

The U1S-T-MP has a Blu notte dive dial with Super-LumiNova® BGW09 white lume on the hands and markings, and there’s a date window at the 6 o’clock position. The movement is a Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 offering both automatic and manual winding, a hacking seconds hand, 28,800 bph, and a 38 hour power reserve.

Each of these watches comes with a black Unimatic tough case (pictured above) and a warranty card with unique ID seal. The watch sells for €1,180 which works out to $1,292 USD, considerably less than you might typically expect to pay for an Italian made watch with a Swiss movement.

