The Rossling Hydromatic C.01 – A German Watch With A Swiss Automatic Movement For $399 USD Reading time: about 1 minute. Gadgets

Gear

Watches

The Rossling Hydromatic C.01 is an ISO 6425 / DIN 8306-specification dive watch made in Germany that’s powered by the reliable ETA 2824-2 / Sellita SW200-1 Swiss-made automatic movement – and it’s available now for $399 USD.

The eventual retail price on the watch will be $599 USD, however Rossling is following the tried and tested path of offering a new watch model to early adopters for a deep discount in order to fund the production.

Rossling & Co. was founded in 2013 to bring world-class watches to market without the prohibitive mark ups so prevalent throughout the industry. The company started with an initial investment of just $400 and they’ve now sold almost 100,000 watches to people in over 80 countries around the world.

The Rossling Hydromatic C.01 is a dive watch with a 42 mm and a thickness of 12.7 mm, the case is made from 316L stainless steel in either a brushed or black PVD finish. The watch is topped with a sapphire crystal with an inner AR coating, it has a screw down crown, and it’s water resistant down to 200 meters out 20 ATM.

The bezel is unidirectional, it’s engraved ceramic with 120 clicks and both the face and bezel have Super-LumiNova markings for nighttime and low-light visibility. The Hydromatic C.01 is now live on Kickstarter and pre-orders are being taken at $200 USD below the eventual MSRP.

Visit The Store

Author Details Ben Branch Founder + Senior Editor Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more. Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. You can follow Ben on Instagram here, Twitter here, or LinkedIn here.





This article and its contents are protected by copyright, and may only be republished with a credit and link back to Silodrome.com - ©2019