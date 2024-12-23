This is a NASA-style briefcase boombox built by the team at The HiFi Case based in Chicago, Illinois. This boombox is modeled after the portable cooling systems carried by astronauts before launch and plumbed into their suits with hoses.

The portable cooling systems used by astronauts help keep them from overheating on the ground, they pump fresh air around the suit and operate the liquid cooling systems. Without it, astronauts would quickly heat up, and condensation would rapidly build up in the suit.

Spacesuits are airtight, for very good reason, and without the coolant and airflow from the portable cooling system they would be unusable. While on the ground, before launch, astronauts carry them.

Once the astronauts enter the spacecraft they can plumb their suits into the onboard cooling systems, and if they need to do a spacewalk they use the backpack-like life support system which supplies air, manages suit pressure, scrubs CO2, and keeps the suit cool and dry.

The HiFi Case was founded in 2013 in Chicago to build custom, portable speaker systems with Bluetooth and auxiliary cable connectivity. In the years since, the company has built countless speaker systems, and no two have ever been quite the same.

The NASA-style astronaut briefcase boombox shown here is one of the firm’s more recent creations. It includes a full series of speakers, a built-in battery system with 15+ hours of power, a Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX + EDR receiver module, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 1/4 inch stereo input that allows you to use it as an electric guitar amplifier.

This is the only version of the model that was made, and perhaps understandably it doesn’t come cheap, with an asking price of $1,500 USD. It comes with free domestic shipping in the USA and Canada, and it measures in at 15″ x 12″ x 5″.

