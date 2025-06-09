This is a real M2A1 50. cal ammo can that has been professionally converted into a cigar humidor by the team at Case Elegance.

Case Elegance is based in Indiana in the United States and as their company name implies, they make a range of cases, including humidors, watch cases, jewelry cases, and more. Their most famous offering is the humidor shown here, made from a 50. cal ammo can.

What Is The M2A1 50. Cal?

The M2A1 (Browning) is a modernized version of the M2 Browning .50 caliber heavy machine gun, one of the most enduring firearms in US military history that debuted in 1933. The original M2 was designed by John Browning in the 1910s and entered service in the 1930s.

It became widely known during World War II for its reliability, long range, and for its formidable .50 BMG (12.7 × 99mm NATO) cartridge – it has since been used in every major US conflict up to the present day.

The M2A1 was introduced by the US military in the early 2010s as an upgrade to the aging M2HB (Heavy Barrel) variant. Key improvements include a quick-change barrel system that allows operators to replace the hot barrel without needing to manually set headspace and timing, a process that previously required training and tools.

The M2A1 also features a flash suppressor to reduce muzzle flash, and it retains the same basic receiver and function as its predecessor, ensuring compatibility with existing mounts and accessories.

The M2A1 50. Cal Ammo Can Humidor

The M2A1 50. cal ammo can you see here has been converted into a humidor, the original ammo can is restored and powder coated, then fitted with a hermetic seal (silicone gasket seals), to lock in humidity and help protect your cigars.

Inside each ammo can you’ll find real perforated Spanish Cedar trays for optimal airflow and a magnetic accessory holder with Multicam ballistic nylon to hold your smoking tools. This humidor is completely portable thanks to the top carry handle, just be prepared for the occasional question about why you’re carrying a .50 cal ammo can.

This humidor is now available to buy from Huckberry, it comes with free US shipping and a best price guarantee. If you’d like to read more about it or get your own you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Huckberry