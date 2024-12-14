This is a mini bar hidden inside the front end of a 1932 Ford, you open the engine cover to showcase the well-equipped bar tucked away underneath, instead of the Flathead V8 it had when it originally left the Ford factory.

The 1932 Ford Model 18 was undeniably one of the most import cars ever made by the Blue Oval, in fact it’s also safe to say that it was one of the most important American cars of the 20th century.

The reason the ’32 Ford, or the “Deuce” as it’s often called, is so historically significant is that it was powered by the then-new Ford Flathead V8 engine. This would be the first time that working class Americans could afford to buy a V8-powered car, marking the beginning of America’s love affair with the V8 engine configuration.

By the time WWII ended in 1945, the original 1930s-era Ford V8s were cheap secondhand cars, and they were snapped up in vast numbers by returning American GIs. This kicked the hot rod craze into full swing, and by the 1950s there were highly modified examples of Ford’s Flathead V8 surpassing the 200 mph mark on salt lakes out west.

Remarkably, it’s still possible to buy a brand new Flathead V8 today, aftermarket suppliers cast new blocks, heads, and intakes, and all the other parts you need can be bought right off the shelf.

The 1932 Ford Mini Bar

This 1932 Ford Mini Bar is built on a pair of box-section steel frame rails with steel body panels, including a fire wall, dashboard, kick panels, and left and right engine covers which are held closed with traditional chromed latches.

At the moment the mini bar is rolling on three wheels however these can be removed for improved aesthetics once it’s rolled into its final position – whether that be in your garage, living room, office, or workshop.

The mini bar has working headlights and a power cord that can be plugged into the mains, it also has an illuminated dashboard instrument cluster, and a light inside the bar compartment to ensure you can see what you’re pouring.

It’s now being offered for sale on eBay out of Morgantown, Pennsylvania with an asking price of $20,900 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or make them an offer you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Classic Auto Mall