This is the Pony Keg 60L Duffel from the team at Roark, as the name suggests it’s a 60 liter duffel bag, and it also doubles as a regular backpack thanks to the included stowable padded shoulder straps.

Each Pony Keg measures in at 12” x 21” x 12” and it weighs 45.8 oz or 1,300 grams, making it an ideal middle-sized bag for weekends away or longer trips if you’re good at packing efficiently.

The main shell of the bag is made from a hardwearing and 100% water-resistant tarpaulin PVC, it has a heavy duty main zipper, internal mesh pockets, a side zipper pocket, and regular duffle bag handles for one-handed carrying.

Roark was founded by Ryan Hitzel, a veteran of the Volcom brand and a former Creative Director who started the company in 2010 after a road trip From San Francisco to the Mexican border. Hitzel describes Roark “as a modern Adventure-Lifestyle brand that makes purpose-built product without compromising style.”

The company has grown rapidly over the past 12 years thanks to a hard-earned reputation for high-quality gear that can handle anything you throw at it. Or in it.

The Roark Pony Keg retails for $119 USD and you can buy it directly from Roark, or from one of their many retail partners on both sides of the Atlantic, and further afield.

Visit The Store