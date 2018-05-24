The Redux Courg Watch – An Affordable Titanium Automatic Reading time: about 1 minute. American

The Redux Courg Watch is an affordable, military-spec titanium watch with an automatic movement featuring 24 jewels and a 41 hour power reserve.

The name “Courg” is a reference to the universal navigational waypoint outside Washington, DC – it’s pronounced “courage”. The watch has a lightweight titanium grade 2 case and bezel with matte bead blasted finish, with a scratch and shatter-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating.

Inside you’ll find the tough and respected Seiko NH35A automatic movement, with the aforementioned 24 jewels, a 41 hour power reserve, hacking function, and manual winding. The Redux Courg has a flat black dial with proprietary RDXb1 luminescent paint that glows blue, with C3 green lume paint on seconds hand and bezel marker for easy low-light reading.

Redux have ensured the Courg is water-resistant to 15 ATM (150 meters), and they’ve made the refreshing decision not to add a logo to the dial – giving the watch a clean, minimalist look that’ll appeal to those looking for a highly functional but low-key daily-wearable automatic timepiece.

Huckberry currently have the watch listed at $319.98 – that’s $75 off the regular retail price, but only for a limited time.

