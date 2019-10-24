The Rally Pack by Pack Animal – An All-New Motorcycle + Adventure Backpack

The Rally Pack is the latest release by Pack Animal, a specialist backpack maker that launched in 2014 producing gear for both off-the-grid adventures and daily urban use.
Pack Animal is now run by the highly-regarded folks at Tobacco Motorwear, they pride themselves on making gear designed to last for many years, and many adventures.
The latest offering from Pack Animal is the Rally Pack, it’s a daily wearable backpack with a primary chassis made from water-resistant 17oz waxed cotton canvas with a weather-resistant lining to offer additional waterproofing.
All the straps on the pack are made from full grain vegetable tanned leather, with antique brass hardware, it has hand-set rivets on high-stress areas and nylon saddle stitching throughout to ensure the bag stays together no matter what.
Inside the bag you’ll find a padded laptop sleeve, a phone pocket, pen pockets, and a pocket for keys or sunglasses. Each bag comes with additional straps allowing it to be attached to the back of your motorcycle or to a roof rack, it can also be attached to suitcase thanks to the two elastic straps across the back rest.
Both straps are padded for all-day comfort, the backrest is padded with diamond quilting, and there’s a sternum strap to keep the back firmly attached when you’re on your motorcycle. With a total capacity of 25 litres the bag is suitably sized as airline carry on, making it ideal as a day pack for your travels.
Pack Animal fund all their new designs on Kickstarter and the Rally Pack is no different, there’s still plenty of time to grab yourself a bag at far below the eventual retail price, and at the time of writing there are 22 days left.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The series of Western Clipper Motorhomes were designed by the prolific and influential industrial designer Brooks Stevens, before the United States entered WW2 in the late 1930s and very early 1940s. A number of unique though similar designs were used, they’ve been hailed as the most beautiful motorhomes of all time and compared with the…
This is one of just six original examples of the Aerocar One (some say only five were built), it’s in airworthy condition and ready to fly, and it can also be driven on the roads in the USA. In order to own an Aerocar One you need both a driver’s license and a pilot’s license, you…
This electric scrambler by Droog Moto started life as a Brammo Empulse R, one of the most important electric production motorcycles of the modern age. Electric motorcycles make a lot of sense for off-road use, electric motors produce 100% of their torque from 0 rpm onwards and they produce very little sound – ideal for…
The REV’IT! Safeway 2 Belt is a leather belt with a zipper that allows you to attach your REV’IT! motorcycle jacket to any pair of jeans or trousers. The importance of physically attaching your jacket to your pants is often overlooked by motorcyclists, and sadly it can result in moderate to severe torso injuries when…
This Apollo Moon mission map shows the GOSS-Mission profile, it was originally published by the NASA Office of Manned Space Flight and it’s been signed by the original Apollo astronauts Fred Haise, Charlie Duke, Jim McDivitt, Walt Cunningham, Michael Collins, Jim Lovell, Richard Gordon, Buzz Aldrin, and Dave Scott. All of these men are famous…
This collection of Veldt helmets was customised at the direction of Chanel and Pharrell Williams as part of the American singer’s new Chanel collection. Veldt was likely an easy choice as the Isle of Man based company already offers comprehensive customization options on their helmets, allowing customers to send in art for their shells, they…