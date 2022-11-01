This is the The R6 Arkiv Field Pack from the team at Mission Workshop based in San Francisco, California. Each bag is made in the United States, they’re completely weatherproof, and they’re backed by a lifetime warranty.

Mission Workshop got its start back in 2009 when a group of friends and business partners spent months refurbishing an old warehouse, which they then used as their base of operations.

They pride themselves on making high-quality gear in the USA and offering a lifetime warranty on their products – something we almost never see nowadays.

The R6 Arkiv Field Pack comes in two sizes, either 40 liters or 20, and both are highly-customizable due to the Arkiv® modular system that allows them to have additional storage added or taken away as your needs change on different trips.

Inside the bag you’ll find a zippered pocket that fits up to a 15″ laptop, an internal frame sheet, and a zippered pocket.

Outside you’ll find a top that can be used in “roll top” or traditional “flap-down” configuration, multiple weatherproof compartments, urethane coated YKK zippers, six Arkiv rails to customize the pack, and multiple weatherproof compartments.

The 40 liter version of the bag measures in at 16″ x 20″ x 8″ with an empty weight of 4 lbs (1.81 kg) and a cost of $255 USD, and the 20 liter version measures in at 12″ x 18″ x 5″ with an empty weight of 3 lbs (1.36 kg) with a cost of $240 USD.

