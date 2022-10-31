This is an original Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe, it’s a NASCAR homologation model that was developed to allow a more streamlined “fastback” style roof on the race cars.

Of the 574,000+ Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS models that were built between 1983 and 1988, just 6,252 were Aerocoupes, making the car significantly rarer and more collectible than its siblings.

Fast Facts – The Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe was closely based on the fourth generation Chevrolet Monte Carlo which had been released in 1981 and would be built until 1988, sharing the same platform with the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme, Pontiac Grand Prix, and Buick Regal.

The Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe was first offered for sale in 1986 specifically to homologate the fastback body style for NASCAR racing, homologation rules required 200 to be built and that’s exactly how many Chevrolet made in the first year.

If you were luckily enough to be ordering an SS Aerocoupe you would be receiving a lot more than just the sloping rear glass, you’d also be getting a race-inspired deck lid spoiler, the F41 sport suspension, 15 inch alloy wheels, a performance axle, an uprated gauge package with a tachometer, and a sports steering wheel.

The 1987 Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe you see here is showing just 503 miles on the odometer and it’s being offered for sale out of Lauderhill, Florida on Bring a Trailer.

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe

The Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe was unveiled in 1986 as a new homologation model based closely on the pre-existing Monte Carlo SS. The most obvious external change was the addition of a long sloped rear glass section giving the car a fastback roofline for better high speed aerodynamics.

A slew of other changes were made including the fitment of a race-inspired deck lid spoiler, the F41 sport suspension, 15 inch alloy wheels, a performance axle, an uprated gauge package with a tachometer, and a sports steering wheel.

Power was provided by a 305 cubic inch V8 mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission. Due to emissions regulations many American cars from the 70s and 80s were down on power compared to their predecessors from the 60s and the Aerocoupe was no exception – it made just 180 bhp and 225 lb ft of torque.

The aftermarket industry wasted no time in developing parts and kits to return some of the lost power of course, but for many drivers the original 225 lb ft of torque was plenty – not to mention the NASCAR homologation bragging rights.

Chevrolet only made the Aerocoupe for the 1986 and 1987 model years, 200 were made for 86 – the exact number needed for homologation, and 6,052 were made in 1987 due to the rising popularity of the model. Over 574,000 examples of the Monte Carlo SS were made, so the Aerocoupe is a significant rarity in comparison.

The surviving examples of the Aerocoupe are still attainable for quite reasonable money in the $20,000+ USD range for a good car.

The 1987 Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe Shown Here

The car you see here is a 1987 Monte Carlo SS Aerocoupe that has just 503 miles on the odometer. It’s finished in black over grey upholstery and it has he original SS-specific bodywork and graphics.

It has the F41 sport suspension package, as well as cruise control, power windows and locks, air conditioning, and an AM/FM/cassette stereo.

The seller does note that there was some damage to the front left of the car back in 2013, so this would call for close scrutiny, however overall the car looks to be in exceptionally original, time capsule condition.

If you’d like to read more about it you can visit the listing here. It’s being offered for sale out of Lauderhill, Florida on Bring a Trailer.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer