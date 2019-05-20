Piloti Endurance Driving Shoe – A Handmade Everyday-Wearable Driving Shoe

The Piloti Endurance driving shoe is a new, limited edition addition to the Piloti range that has been specifically designed as a fully featured driving shoe that can also be worn casually for everyday use.
Piloti handcrafts their shoes and boots in Portugal, the Endurance driving shoe is made from a soft nubuck leather – this is a top-grain cowhide that’s been lightly buffed to give a velvet-like surface.
Recycled cotton is also used in the upper quarter panels, the shoe has a buffed EVA sole with a rubberized grip and a stitched rolled heel to keep your foot planted in the footwell when driving.
Tthe Endurance driving shoe is part of the officially-licensed 24 Hours of Le Mans collection, with a leather French flag and official branding, and the option to choose either slate or navy blue colorways – the latter was chosen as it’s reminiscent of French Racing Blue.
Inside the shoes you’ll find an ONSTEAM® anti-microbial lining and insoles, there’s also a steel stability bar for torsional support, and perforated footbed for breathability.
The casual styling of the Endurance makes it ideal for weekend drives, track days, and cars and coffee events, situations when it can be great to be wearing a driving shoe for practical purposes but you may not want to go down the full high-top Nomex racing boot route.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Belstaff Whitwood 2.0 Short Boots are made from a water-repellent, full-grain buffalo leather (1.4 to 1.6 mm thick) designed to offer maximum protection from both the elements and the asphalt. The boots have a full calf leather lining for comfort and an extra layer of leather across each forefoot to protect the boots from…
The Fuel Day Of The Dead Rain Suit is one of those clever motorcycle gear concepts that I’m annoyed I didn’t come up with myself. Motorcycle Rain Suits Rain suits need no introduction, they’re typically thin outer garments that are waterproof and can be scrunched down into a very small pouch when not being worn….
Fuel Motorcycles developed the Sergeant line of motorcycle pants to replicate the design and function of the gear worn by Paris-Dakar and other desert racers back in the 1970s and ’80s. Wearing white or light colored gear was a concept borrowed from the Middle East as it reflects heat and helps to keep you from…
The Roland Sands Design Jagger Jacket is a new release from the Californian motorcycle equipment and apparel company designed to offer genuine three-season usability in most climates, and four season usability in some. Roland Sands started his namesake company after retiring as a professional motorcycle racer, over the course of his career he set multiple…
The new Belstaff Resolve Boots were developed by the team at the storied 95 year old British motorcycle apparel company specifically for people who want a safe motorcycle boot that they can also wear while walking around town – without hobbling. Each pair is made from thick 1.8mm to 2.0mm full-grain leather for maximum abrasion…
The Rickman Motocross Jersey by Reign VMX is a classically styled racing jersey is made from a modern micro-birdseye vented, moisture wicking polyester fabric to keep you cool on warmer days. It includes the period-correct padded elbows, a drop-tail cut in the back to keep your jersey tucked in, and a wide cuff design that…