Piloti Endurance Driving Shoe – A Handmade Everyday-Wearable Driving Shoe

The Piloti Endurance driving shoe is a new, limited edition addition to the Piloti range that has been specifically designed as a fully featured driving shoe that can also be worn casually for everyday use.

Piloti handcrafts their shoes and boots in Portugal, the Endurance driving shoe is made from a soft nubuck leather – this is a top-grain cowhide that’s been lightly buffed to give a velvet-like surface.

Recycled cotton is also used in the upper quarter panels, the shoe has a buffed EVA sole with a rubberized grip and a stitched rolled heel to keep your foot planted in the footwell when driving.

Tthe Endurance driving shoe is part of the officially-licensed 24 Hours of Le Mans collection, with a leather French flag and official branding, and the option to choose either slate or navy blue colorways – the latter was chosen as it’s reminiscent of French Racing Blue.

Inside the shoes you’ll find an ONSTEAM® anti-microbial lining and insoles, there’s also a steel stability bar for torsional support, and perforated footbed for breathability.

The casual styling of the Endurance makes it ideal for weekend drives, track days, and cars and coffee events, situations when it can be great to be wearing a driving shoe for practical purposes but you may not want to go down the full high-top Nomex racing boot route.

