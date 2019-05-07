Piloti Competizione Race Boot – The Gentleman Racer’s Nomex Motorsport Boot

The Piloti Competizione Race Boot is a professional-grade motorsport boot with full certification to both the FIA-8856-2000 standard and the SFI 3.3/5 standard. Piloti boots are a common sight in the pit lane and paddock of many racing events around the world, particularly vintage and classic car gatherings like the Goodwood Revival and the Le Mans Classic.
Each pair of Competizione boots have Piloti’s patented Roll Control 2.0™ technology, a heel that curves up around the back of your foot to keep it comfortably planted in the footwell with your feet are on the pedals. The heel contains vibration reducing EVA foam and the sole is designed to be strong but thin enough to allow you excellent feel on the pedals.
The sole on the outside of the foot curves up a little to give good grip for heel-and-toe shifting, and the tread pattern on the sole was designed to evoke the grip on vintage race tires. Each boot has a fire-resistant Dupont Nomex lining, and the leather upper is perforated to keep your feet cool and dry.
The boots feature traditional laces with a strap over the bow to keep the laces from coming loose while you’re out on track. Piloti offer the boots in sizes from 7 to 13, and you can choose from either red/black or all black colorways.
