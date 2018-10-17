Re-Purposed Oil Barrel Light Fixtures by Vibrazioni Art Design Reading time: about 1 minute. Art

Vibrazioni Art Design is essentially an Italian version of Daft Punk that builds custom motorcycles and homewares – all out of their workshop in the Emilia-Romagna region of Northern Italy near Bologna.

The favorite canvas of the two men is oil drums, millions of which are made each year to transport oil and fuel, before being either discarded or recycled.

These drums are typically painted with the company colors and insignia of their brand, and they’re made from steel – meaning that they’re ideal as a starting point to create other useful things like chairs, tables, light fixtures, and motorcycle fairings.

The light fixtures you see here are each made from a single barrel, cut into sections, reshaped, then joined together into a 6-sided acorn-like hanging light. Each is made largely by hand with minimal machine work in a process that the team behind V.A.D. is justifiably proud of.

