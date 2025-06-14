This is the La Marzocco GS/3 home espresso machine that was owned and used on a daily basis by legendary American director, musician, and actor David Lynch.

Lynch was well-known for his love of coffee, and as any self-respecting coffee aficionado will tell you, there’s no finer coffee than a well-made espresso. Just remember not to call it an “expresso” when you order it or you’ll get an eye-roll from the barista.

Who Was David Lynch?

David Lynch was an American filmmaker, painter, actor, musician, and writer best known for his surreal storytelling, and for his avant garde visual experimentation. He was born on January 20, 1946, in Missoula, Montana – he studied painting before moving into film at the American Film Institute. He died in January of 2025 at the age of 78.

Lynch’s breakthrough came with the film Eraserhead (1977), a bleak, industrial nightmare that quickly earned a cult following. He followed with The Elephant Man (1980), a critically acclaimed drama that earned eight Academy Award nominations.

Over the next 20 years Lynch built a reputation for psychologically rich, almost dreamlike films like Blue Velvet (1986), Wild at Heart (1990), Lost Highway (1997), and Mulholland Drive (2001), the last of which is often cited as one of the best films of the early 21st century.

In 1990, Lynch co-created Twin Peaks, a TV series that fused soap opera tropes with supernatural mystery elements all fused into a storyline with an unsettling feel. It became a major cult phenomenon and it had a major influence on serialized television for decades.

Lynch was also active in the genres of music, sculpture, photography, and digital media. His work consistently blurred the line between the subconscious and the real, often avoiding traditional plot structure in favor of mood, symbolism, and ambiguity.

Rarely offering interpretation of his own work, Lynch believed in preserving mystery as much as possible. His influence extended across generations of directors and artists who saw in his work a freedom to challenge form and expectation. His recent death marked the loss of one of modern American cinema’s most original creative forces.

The La Marzocco GS/3 Home Espresso Machine

The La Marzocco GS/3 home espresso machine is a top-of-the-line espresso machine designed for home use. When new, they retail for $7,500+ USD, more than many professional systems used by cafes and bars.

The La Marzocco GS/3 features dual stainless steel boilers – 1.5 liters for brewing and 3.5 liters for steam. It has a digital PID temperature control system, a saturated brew group, and ruby flow restrictors for consistent thermal operation.

Available in two configurations, the MP (Manual Paddle) allows manual pressure profiling, while the AV (Auto Volumetric) provides programmable shot volumes and pre-infusion. An internal rotary pump supports both reservoir and plumbed water sources.

Due to the fact that this machine belonged to David Lynch, and is said to have been used by him daily for his well-known coffee habit. It’s now being offered for sale in an online auction through Julien’s and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to place a bid.

Images courtesy of Julien’s