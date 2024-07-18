This is an Ogle SX1000, it’s a rare British sports car with just 66 made in total, sharing the same underpinnings as the Mini but with a new body designed by English industrial design legend David Ogle.
David Ogle was a Supermarine Seafire pilot during WWII. He would found Ogle Design in 1954, and in the 1970s it would be Ogle Design that would build Luke Skywalker’s XP-34 Landspeeder based on a Bond Bug three-wheeler car.
Fast Facts – The Ogle SX1000
- The Ogle SX1000 was a rare British sports car based on the Mini platform, with only 66 units produced. Designed by David Ogle, a former WWII pilot and founder of Ogle Design, it featured a fiberglass body on an extended Mini Van chassis. Initially, customers supplied donor cars for conversion, but later, Ogle secured new components from BMC to build complete vehicles. The car’s name cleverly incorporated the engine size and a subtle nod to sex appeal.
- Tragically, David Ogle died in a car accident in 1962, shortly after which production of the SX1000 ceased. However, Ogle Design continued under new management, notably contributing to iconic designs like the Raleigh Chopper bicycle, BSA Rocket 3 motorcycle, and various cars including the Reliant Robin. Perhaps their most famous creation was Luke Skywalker’s XP-34 Landspeeder for “Star Wars: A New Hope,” built using a Bond Bug three-wheeler as a base.
- The featured 1962 Ogle SX1000 is the sixth unit produced and is believed to be the 1962 New York International Auto Show car. It has some unique features, including a hood air intake and electric windows. Performance was improved by boring-out a 1275 Cooper S engine then adding with twin SU carburetors and an oil cooler. Finished in yellow with alloy wheels and a black vinyl interior, it represents an unusual piece of British automotive history.
- The Ogle SX1000 was part of a unique class of custom vehicles based on the Mini platform, which featured a transversely-mounted engine driving the front wheels. This layout became influential in compact car design worldwide. The Mini’s modular front-end assembly, including engine, transmission, suspension, and brakes, could be easily repurposed for other vehicles, inspiring various creative adaptations in Britain’s thriving garage-based car culture.
Building The Ogle SX1000
The Ogle SX1000 was a member of a unique class of small cars that began appearing in England in the early 1960s – custom vehicles based on the unusual platform offered by the Mini. Now, much has been written about the Mini and its innovative use of a transversely-mounted inline four driving the front wheels – it was so influential that the same fundamental layout is now used by the vast majority of the world’s compact cars.
One other benefit to the Mini’s design is that the entire front end including the engine, transmission, suspension, and brakes can be removed and used to power other cars – some have even turned the assembly around and used it to create a twin-engined, all-wheel drive Mini.
Britain’s bustling garatise community quickly embraced the Mini, and the more sporty Mini Cooper. Cars based on either the Mini, the Mini drivetrain, or the Mini platform began springing up including the Broadspeed GT, Mini Marcos, Mini Jem, Radford, Unipower GT, Cox GTM, and the car you see here, the Ogle SX1000.
The 1962 Ogle SX1000 Shown Here
The car you see here is a 1962 Ogle SX1000, it’s just the sixth one that was built, and it’s believed to be the 1962 Ogle New York International Auto Show Car.
This SX1000 is also believed to be the only one fitted with a hood air intake and electric windows, and it has a bored out 1275 Cooper S engine with twin SU carburetors and oil cooler – offering a significant performance upgrade.
The car was returned to the UK in 2007 by the current owner and now seller. This is one of the most historically significant of the surviving Ogle SX1000s, it’s finished in yellow with alloy wheels over a black vinyl interior.
It’s now due to roll across the auction block with H&H Classics on the 24th of July with a price guide of £15,000 – £18,000 or approximately $19,000 – $22,800 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.
Images courtesy of H&H Classics
Articles that Ben has written have been covered on CNN, Popular Mechanics, Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, Autoweek Magazine, Wired Magazine, Autoblog, Gear Patrol, Jalopnik, The Verge, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with well over a million monthly readers from around the world and many hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.