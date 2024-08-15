This is a 1980 Alpine A310, it’s an unusual French rear-engined sports car that was a period rival to the likes of the Porsche 911, Lotus Esprit, the DeLorean DMC-12, and maybe even the TVR Tasmin.

Some have called the Alpine 310 the “French DeLorean” but this seems a little unfair, as it pre-dates the Irish-built DeLorean by a full 10 years. The reason for the nickname seems to be that both cars have a fiberglass body, a steel backbone chassis, futuristic styling, and an aft-mounted V6.

Fast Facts – The Alpine A310

The Alpine A310, introduced in 1971, was a French rear-engined sports car rivaling contemporaries like the Porsche 911 and Lotus Esprit. It featured a fiberglass body, steel backbone chassis, and futuristic styling.

Designed as a successor to the successful Alpine A110, the A310 departed from earlier Alpine designs with sharper creases and a wedge-shaped profile. It maintained a similar architecture with a rear-mounted engine and lightweight construction, weighing just 840 kg (1,852 lbs).

Initially powered by a 1.6L inline-four engine, the A310 later received a more powerful 150 bhp PRV V6 in 1977 – the same engine used in the DeLorean DMC-12. The car enjoyed some motorsport success, winning the 1977 French Rally championship.

This 1980 Alpine A310 V6 example, originally delivered in Germany and now right-hand drive converted, has undergone recent refurbishment. It features upgrades like a Mazda MX5 steering rack, Weber carburetors, and various mechanical improvements.

The Alpine 310

The Alpine A310 made its formal debut at the 1971 Geneva Motor Show in pre-production prototype form. The A310 had large shoes to fill, it was intended as the successor for the wildly successful Alpine A110 which would prove to be a dominant force in the world of rally, winning the 1973 Monte Carlo Rally and the World Rally Championship that same year.

The futuristic styling of the Alpine A310 must have seemed space-age when it debuted in 1971. It’s been heralded as one of the best-looking French cars of the age, and it’s not hard to see why.

The styling of the Alpine A310 would be an almost complete departure from earlier Alpine designs, gone were the curves of the 1960s, now replaced by sharper creases and a wedge-shaped profile. Despite the body being completely new, the architecture of the car was remarkably similar to that of its forebear, with a tubular steel backbone chassis, a rear-mounted engine, seating for two, and independent front and rear suspension.

Initially, the A310 was powered by a 1.6 liter inline-four which was good for 122 bhp at 6,000 rpm. Though this may not sound like much, the car only weighed in at 840 kgs or 1,852 lbs, making it a featherweight compared to much of the competition.

Despite the low weight, there were still gripes from many about the relatively low power output when compared with the competition. As a result, a more powerful version was released in 1974. This was still insufficient for many, and as a result the 150 bhp PRV V6-powered version would be released in 1977.

Interestingly, that PRV V6 would be the same engine that powered the DeLorean DMC-12, it was co developed by Peugeot, Renault, and Volvo (hence the PRV name) and it would be used in a wide variety of cars from all three marques.

The Alpine A310 would remain in production from 1971 until 1984 and it would also enjoy some success in motorsport, winning the 1977 French Rally championship and competing successfully in Group 4. A total of 2,340 of all variants would be produced, and the A310 would be replaced with the similarly-styled Renault Alpine GTA/A610 in late 1984.

Inside you’ll find a pair of comfortable front bucket seats, with a pair of smaller seats behind suitable for children or flexible adults.

The 1980 Alpine A310 Shown Here

The car you see here is a 1980 Alpine A310 V6, the more powerful variant that is now in high demand with enthusiasts and collectors. It benefits from a lengthy series of refurbishment works that were carried out recently, with recipes for over £4,200 worth of work.

This vehicle was originally delivered to its first owner in Germany, it’s since been converted to righthand drive for use in the UK where it is currently registered. It’s finished in a bright Electric Blue over a dark black and grey interior, and it rides on 15” Gotti wheels on all four corners.

The listing notes that this car currently has 79,030 kms on the odometer, or approximately 49,100 miles, and everything is said to work as it should inside and out. It now benefits from the fitment of a modern Mazda MX5 steering rack and upgraded bushes, common changes for the car that are said to further improve steering feel and feedback.

Power is provided by the 3.0 liter PRV V6 engine producing 150 bhp, which is sent back through a 5-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels. No automatic transmission option was ever offered.

The PRV V6 has been converted to Weber 38DGAS carburetors, it has rebuilt rear brake calipers, oil and filter changes, a coolant flush, and the new carbs were set up correctly on a rolling road.

The car is now being offered for sale on Car & Classic out of Kent in the United Kingdom. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Car & Classic