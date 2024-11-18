This is a Mercedes-Benz 310 TN 4×4, it’s one of a small number of examples that were given aftermarket 4×4 conversions in-period, using the drivetrain underpinnings of the W460 G Wagon.

As a result of this borrowed drivetrain, it has live axles front and rear, a dual range transfer case, and a five speed manual transmission. The 310 TN van body has a high-roof design with two seats up front and a generous cargo area in the rear – many of these have been converted into camper vans as a result.

Fast Facts – The Mercedes-Benz 310 TN 4×4

Mercedes-Benz 310 TN 4×4s are a rare van converted by Ighaut Allrad using G Wagon components, including live axles and a dual-range transfer case, as well as lifted suspension, making it a capable off-road vehicle popular for camper conversions.

Introduced in 1977, the TN van series replaced the Mercedes L 406 D, featuring modern styling, a range of engines, and three wheelbase options, earning a reputation for reliability in various commercial and recreational roles.

The featured 1989 Mercedes-Benz 310 TN 4×4 served in a Swiss fire department before its import to the US, retaining a 2.3 liter M102 engine, 5-speed manual transmission, Bridgestone tires and front and rear leaf springs.

This example, with 60,000 km (~37,000 miles), is ideal for cargo hauling or for a camper conversion. It includes factory books, tools, and a clean New York title and is currently listed for sale in Dunellen, New Jersey, on Bring a Trailer.

A History Speedrun: The Mercedes-Benz TN Van

The Mercedes-Benz TN series of vans made their debut in 1977, they had been developed at Daimler-Benz as a replacement to the now long-in-the-tooth Mercedes-Benz L 406 D series which by that point had already been in production for a decade.

The TN series of vans would feature an all new design, with far more modern styling penned by Stefan Heiliger. It was so modern, in fact, that it would remain production, largely unchanged, right the way through until 1995.

Structurally the TN van was relatively simple, with a steel body, a live rear axle, independent front suspension, a front-mounted engine, and three available wheelbase lengths with gross weight ratings from 2.55 to 4.6 metric tons.

There were a number of different engines offered in varying displacements and power outputs, with gasoline, diesel, and turbodiesel all available. Power was sent back to the rear wheels via a manual transmission, and the vans soon earned a reputation for excellent reliability – even those with high mileages.

A small number of TN vans were sent off for 4×4 conversions by German company Ighaut Allrad. They used Mercedes G Wagon components, including the front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, and transfer cases, and fitted lifted suspension for additional ground clearance.

These 4×4 TN vans became known for their respectable off-road ability, and as such they made popular targets for camper conversions. Many were ordered by fire departments in Germany, particularly in more rural areas.

The physical size of the TN van series was considerably larger than the Volkswagen Transporter of the time, and as a result the Mercedes vans were popularly used for logistics, postal services, and tradesmen, as well as those aforementioned camper van conversions.

The distinctive styling of the TN has slowly been disappearing from the streets of Europe as they are replaced by newer models.

Many of them led hard lives and the long wet winters of the region meant that rust could be a significant issue. Surviving examples are now highly collectible, particularly the rarer Ighaut Allrad 4×4 versions.

The Mercedes-Benz 310 TN 4×4 Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a 1989 Mercedes-Benz 310 TN 4×4 with a 5-speed manual transmission, it’s one of the Ighaut Allrad 4×4 versions that was converted in-period, and it originally served in the fleet of a fire department in Switzerland, before being imported into the United States more recently.

The van is powered by a 2.3 liter Mercedes-Benz M102 inline-four which was factory-rated at 104 bhp and 134 lb ft of torque. A new valve cover gasket and all new spark plugs were installed in 2024, and it was given an oil change.

Power is sent back through the 5-speed gearbox and dual-range transfer case to either the rear axle or both the front and rear axle. It rides on steel wheels with 215/75 Bridgestone Blizzak W800 tires on all four corners, it has leaf springs front and back, and front disc brakes with rear drums.

It’s also equipped with dual side-view mirrors, roof vents, a rear spotlight, a rear step, and a pintle hitch. Inside you’ll find a bucket seat for the driver with a two-seat bench next to it, offering seating for three up front in total, and it has a Blaupunkt cassette stereo.

The rear remains completely bare, making it ideal for hauling cargo or equipment, or for a conversion into a retro campervan with genuine off-road ability. It has 60,000 kms (~37,000 miles) on the odometer and a heater is installed.

If you’d like to read more about this TN van you can visit the listing on Bring a Trailer here. It’s being offered for sale out of Dunellen, New Jersey and it comes with factory books, tools, and a clean New York title in the name of the owner’s company.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer