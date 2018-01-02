Nexx X.G200 Offroad Superhunky Helmet

The Nexx X.G200 Offroad is a new helmet by the European company designed to appeal to those who race off road – or those who want a classically styled helmet with a wide face port offering excellent field of view and ventilation.
Nexx is based in Portugal, and they’re one of the last major helmet manufacturers to be based in the EU. They’ve resisted moving their manufacturing to China or elsewhere in the developing world despite the fact it would significantly lower costs – because they want to keep a close eye on quality at every stage of the production process.
The Nexx X.G200 was designed with two shell sizes – allowing a precise fit for those with slightly smaller or larger heads, and it has a strong, lightweight shell with carbon reinforcement in the chin area.
The face port is large and wide, and there are additional vents in the chin bar and just below the sun visor. Internally the lining is fully removable and washable, with anti-sweat and anti-allergenic properties.
The sun visor is removable, and can be adjusted to get the angle to your liking. There are currently shells available with five liveries to choose from, the one shown here is called the “Super Hunky”, which will be endlessly entertaining to your friends down at the MX track.
Buy Here
Related Posts
Silver Piston is run by a friendly chap by the name of Steve West based out of Atlanta, Georgia. Steve is a silversmith and an avid motorcyclist who’s become well-known for his unique Buffalo nickel and Indian Head nickel rings, and in recent years he’s branched out into making wedding bands, custom Zippo lighters, keyrings, necklaces,…
Read More
The M-550 Pro Paracord Bugout Frag™ is a survival grenade designed to contain everything you might need should you happen to find yourself spending some unplanned time in the wilderness. Each Bugout Frag™ is made in the USA from 45 feet of 550 paracord, and internally each M-550 Pro Bugout Frag™ contains an LED flashlight,…
Read More
The Premier MX LC 8 is a helmet designed to modern safety specifications with a retro look that’ll appeal to anyone who rides a vintage or modern classic motorcycle – particularly anything of the scrambler or off-road variety. Premier is an Italian company known for excellent build quality, the MX LC 8 complies with European…
Read More
The Ford Bronco Half Cab was a rare version off the iconic 4×4, just 2,317 were built in 1969, as the overwhelming majority of buyers opted for the slightly more practical wagon body style. Officially called the Bronco Sport Utility Pickup, the motoring public quickly nicknamed it the “Half Cab”, and today this is the…
Read More
Punk rock and skateboarding have been inextricably linked for as long as I can remember – but they’ve never been quite as linked as they are when they roll out of the Musk Skate Guitars workshop in Argentina. Musk is run by Gianfranco De Gennaro (skateboarder and guitarist), Ezequiel Galasso (an instrument maker), and Diego…
Read More
The Spidi X-Nashville Boots have a design based on ’60s and ’70s military boots with a series of additions to make them ideal for use on a motorcycle. Each pair has a water-repellent 1.4mm oiled cow leather upper, with rear leather flex areas (0.8mm thick), a padded collar for comfort, a YKK zipper, oiled shoelaces…
Read More