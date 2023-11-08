This 1966 Land Rover Series 2A was restored by the team at Coolnvintage in Lisbon, Portugal. Once its restoration was complete it was turned over to artist Ana Malta, who spent a day painting the canvas in her bold, colorful style.

This is the second Art Chassis Land Rover from Coolnvintage, the first was a Land Rover Defender that had its chassis painted by artist Vasco Costa five years ago.

Above Video: This short film shows artist Ana Malta painting the canvas soft top of this restored 1966 Land Rover Series 2A in his distinctive style.

“Harmony in Chaos”

Ana Malta’s Artistry on a Coolnvintage 1966 Land Rover Series 2A

The following was written by Ricardo Silva Pessoa of Coolnvintage.

We believe that art isn’t limited to galleries, it thrives wherever creativity touches the ordinary. Our vintage Land Rovers, each with a history to tell, are the perfect project. Ana Malta recently took the helm to turn one of our beloved classics into a masterpiece you can drive.

We entrusted Ana with a 1966 Coolnvintage Land Rover Series 2A, beautifully finished in pastel green. To her, the Land Rover was more than a vehicle, it was a blank canvas, ready to be explored.

In the video, she takes us on a journey through her creative process and here approach to art. A mesmerizing blend of chaos and harmony. As she meticulously layers structures on this unconventional canvas, you might find the chaos confusing, but Ana sees it as justified – a reflection of life’s imperfections turned into opportunities for beauty.

What makes here work truly exceptional is her ability to find aesthetics in contrast, balance in chaos, and expression in every detail. She conjures a presence and a spell with brushstrokes, infusing the soft top with colors that dance in delightful disarray.

Ana’s artistry is a juxtaposition of the everyday and the extraordinary. She places animals in urban landscapes, igniting a sense of wonder and curiosity. It’s a fantasy that aims to convey the emotions of the everyday, transcending boundaries and blurring the lines between reality and imagination.

We are honored to have Ana Malta’s unique artistic expression grace one of our Land Rovers, by transforming a functional vehicle into a moving artwork, reminding us that art can be found in the most unexpected places.

A celebration of harmony within chaos, the beauty in imperfection, and magic.

If you’d like to see more from Coolnvintage you can visit the website here, and if you’d like to see more of Ana Malta’s work you can follow her on Instagram here.

All images captured on Kodak Portrait 400 Film – copyright 2023© Coolnvintage