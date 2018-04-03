MotorMemo – A Logbook For Classic Cars

MotorMemo is a logbook developed specifically for use with classic cars, to help owners keep track of servicing, maintenance, parts, expenses, and mileage – all in a book perfectly sized to fit in the glove compartment.
Rather than using steel staples in the spine, the MotorMemo uses a traditional solid sewn binding, this avoids the problem of rust in the seams after decades of use. The corners of the pages are rounded off to prevent them from turning up over time, and the cover is made of thick card printed using letterpress.
The internal pages are superior quality 100% recycled paper, and the book measures in at 13 x 20 cm, with 60 individually numbered pages, and it can be ordered in 4 languages – French, English, German, and Italian.
Buy Here
Images © Remi Dargegen for MotorMemo
