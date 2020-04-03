A Free Motorcycle Adult Coloring Collection by Adam Kay

Many of us are spending far more time indoors than usual and if you’re anything like me, you’re on the lookout for things to keep you occupied. Adam Kay of Untitled Motorcycles in London has come up with a solution – a collection of free adult colouring images that you can download and get to work on in the comfort of your own home.
Each of the nine images measures in at over 5000 pixels wide and over 3000 pixels high, they’re all 300 DPI so you’ll have no trouble printing them out at a good size on a home printer.
Untitled Motorcycles have workshops in both the United States and United Kingdom, one of very few custom motorcycle companies with an international presence.
UMC was founded in 2010 by Adam and Hugo, in the decade since they’ve become one of the world’s leading custom motorcycle companies with multiple features in books, magazines like GQ, Cycle World, and Playboy, as well as websites like Silodrome and Bike EXIF, TV shows like Jay Leno’s Garage, and the recent feature film “Oil In The Blood”.
Adam Kay is the man in charge of the London division of Untitled Motorcycles, as the United Kingdom is currently under lockdown he decided to create this series of line drawings for other people to color in – and help provide some much needed entertainment.
Adam is offering them all for free for non-commercial use, we’ve included lower-resolution versions here for display purposes but if you’d like to download the full collection in high-resolution you can click visit his Instagram using the link below.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
This is the Limitless Equipment Mark 1 Survival Kit, it’s been designed to be as compact as possible so it can be stashed in a glove compartment, motorcycle pannier, or backpack, whilst still containing over…
The series of Western Clipper Motorhomes were designed by the prolific and influential industrial designer Brooks Stevens, before the United States entered WW2 in the late 1930s and very early 1940s. A number of unique…
This 1912 Indian Board Track Racer is a pristine restoration by globally recognised expert Jim Prosper. Prosper is one of the finest restorers of Indian board track racers in the world, his restorations are considered some…
It’s believed that just 10 examples of the Baldwin Motion Corvette were built before production was shut down by the US Justice Department. Motion Performance – Shutdown By The Justice Department The cars were made…