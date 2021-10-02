Anyone who grew up in the 80s or 90s will have a number of vivid memories from their childhood, things like playing Super Mario Bros on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, seeing Ghostbusters on a VHS tape you rented from Blockbuster, and the all-consuming desirability of the BMX bikes made by Mongoose.

BMX was one of the fastest growing sports in the country in the late 70s and early 80s, and Mongoose was one of the most recognizable names in the industry. They diversified into mountain bikes and scooters in the 90s, and they’re now bringing their two most famous BMX bikes back into production.

Fast Facts – Mongoose BMX Bikes

Mongoose started back in 1974 when company founder Skip Hess developed a cast-magnesium wheel specifically for BMX bikes.

The first Mongoose bikes were sold to customers in 1975, and by the start of the 1980s the company was one of the biggest names in BMX worldwide.

BMX stands for “Bicycle Motocross,” it’s a competitive sport where entrants race their bikes around a closed circuit of jumps, berms, and tight corners – based on motocross tracks.

Modern BMX is generally divided into BMX racing and freestyle BMX, with the latter sport dedicated to stunts and acrobatic maneuvers, often at a skatepark.

The Mongoose Supergoose

The Mongoose Supergoose is closely modeled on the original from the 80s, it has a high-strength 4130 chromoly steel loop-tail BMX frame, an MX brake kit, Pro Class handlebars, and lightweight Mongoose Pro Class drill rims.

Just like the original it has a polycarbonate seat, and the classic padding kit consisting of a pad around the handlebar clamp, the handlebar top bar, and the upper frame member. As you may expect it comes with ample Mongoose branding, the MSRP is $549.99 USD.

The Mongoose California Special

The Mongoose California Special is is modern tribute to the original model from 1983 with a replica 83-frame design, the same classic handlebar layout, Dia-Compe brakes and levers, and alloy Pro Class wheels wrapped in snake belly tires.

The California Special is the more affordable option, retailing at $449.99 USD where the bikes are officially released on the 18th of October this year.

If you’d like to read more about them or sign up for notifications you can click to visit the official Mongoose Classics page.