This is a coffee table built using a Porsche 911 RS-style ducktail spoiler. It has been given a glass tabletop, a hidden internal frame, and a set of four height adjustable metal legs.

The spoiler is finished in period-correct Rothmans Porsche livery, one of the most famous of the time, and there is a discreet 2.7 badge on the spoiler’s grille. Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was one of the most influential Porsches of the 1970s, and one of the most successful on the racetrack. It’s remembered today as a legend, and rightly so.

The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7

The “RS” in Rennsport is German for “Racing Sport,” it was added to the model name as the car had been developed solely so Porsche could enter the FIA Group 4 GT class that required a minimum of 500 units produced and offered to the general public in road legal form.

The Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was a significantly modified version of the standard 911 of the time, and it was really intended for racing rather than regular road use, so comfort was very much an afterthought.

The car was given an increased displacement flat-six, 2.7 liters rather than 2.4 liters, it was also given Bosch mechanical fuel injection, a racing suspension set up, bigger brakes, wider rear wheels and tires, and perhaps most famously of all, that wind tunnel developed “ducktail” rear spoiler.

The road going version was offered in two primary types, the RS Touring version which was slightly more comfortable and weighed 1,075 kgs (2,370 lbs), and the Sport Lightweight version which was more spartan and weighed approximately 100 kgs (220 lbs) less.

Porsche executives had given the project the green light, but there was significant doubt about whether there would be enough demand to sell 500 examples of the car. As it played out, they needn’t have worried – a total of 1,580 were sold in total and demand was strong.

The street legal homologation version produced 210 bhp at 6,300 rpm and 188 lb ft of torque at 5,100 rpm. Given the relatively low weight of the car, this offered an excellent power-to-weight ratio by the standards of the time, and many in the classic Porsche community consider the Carrera RS 2.7 to be one of the key highlights of the air-cooled 911 production run.

The RS 2.7-Style Ducktail Coffee Table Shown Here

The coffee table you see here is built around a fiberglass 1:1 scale RS 2.7-style ducktail spoiler, it has a glass tabletop measuring in at 24″ deep by 40″ wide, and the spoiler has a vinyl Rothmans logo and stripes along the back.

The glass tabletop is held in place by two metal legs in the front, and the spoiler itself in the rear. The whole assembly is sitting on a simple steel frame with four height adjustable legs, allowing you to level the table on most surfaces.

