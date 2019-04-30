Momentum Torpedo Blast 44 Watch – $69.98 USD

The Momentum Torpedo Blast 44 is is one of the best value propositions in the outdoor adventure watch genre at the moment. It has an MSRP of just $69.98 USD, a tough stainless steel case, water resistance to 200 meters, a 3 to 5 year battery life, a rotating diving bezel, and a heat-tempered, anti-glare mineral crystal.
Momentum Watches is a Canadian company that assembles all of their watches by hand in Vancouver, they test each model tirelessly in the mountains and ocean, diving, cycling, wakeboarding, paddling, climbing, hiking, and skiing.
The Torpedo Blast 44 is designed specifically to be a strong, reliable weekend watch that you can wear while out in the wild, without worrying about scratching, bashing, or dinging it. The price point of $69.98 USD means you won’t be concerned with your watch’s welfare, leaving you free to concentrate on the rock wall you’re climbing, the rapids you’re navigating, or the double black diamond slope you’re about to tackle.
The watch has a 316L stainless steel case with a reliable Japanese quartz movement, the crown is 316L stainless steel with a screw down design, and the case back is also screw down with 316L stainless steel construction.
For night visibility the watch has lumed hands, with lume markings on the dial and the bezel 12 o’clock marker. For safety the Torpedo Blast 44 has a nylon NATO strap, which means it won’t fall off if one of the spring bars comes loose.
Momentum offer the model in either black/yellow or black/red colorways, it measures in at 44.15 mm and it has a 22mm wide strap with a stainless steel buckle.
