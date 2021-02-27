There’s A McLaren Senna Development Engine For Sale – 789 HP Twin Turbo V8 Reading time: about 2 minutes. British

This is one of the original engines used by McLaren during the development of the McLaren Senna, the most recent member of the company’s “Ultimate Series“, alongside the F1 and the P1.

McLaren engineers and designers developed the car using the 720S as a starting point, though the car was significantly redesigned with one goal in mind – all out lap time supremacy. The car was named for Formula 1 legend and former McLaren driver Ayrton Senna, with the full blessing of the Instituto Ayrton Senna of course.

Underneath the wind tunnel developed carbon fibre bodywork of the Senna you’ll find a 3994 cc (4.0 litre, 243.7 cubic inch) all-alloy 90º V8 with twin electrically-actuated twin scroll turbochargers, double overhead cams per bank, and four valves per cylinder (with variable valve timing) producing 789 hp at 7,250 rpm and 590 lb ft of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Above Image: The engine is installed in a two-piece glass display housing, and the right valve cover has been removed to show the cams.

Unlike the earlier McLaren P1, the Senna doesn’t use a hybrid powertrain in order to keep weight down, it’s meant as more of a stripped back track car than a daily driver.

As one of the original development engines, this unit will have no small amount of value to collectors. The current asking price is £25,494.99 which works out to $35,966.93 USD at the time of writing.

It’s displayed suspended between two sheets of glass, and it’s on wheels so it can be moved around easily when needed – although this is an alloy engine it’s still not for one person to move without the aid of wheels.

If you’d like to read more about this engine or buy it you an click here to visit the listing, it’s for sale through F1 Authentics and shipping freight is listed as £315.00 though international shipping will likely be more.

Images courtesy of F1 Authentics

