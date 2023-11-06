This is a Ferrari 328 engine that’s been comprehensively rebuilt by Motion Products. It’s a 3.2 liter V8 with double overhead cams per bank, four valves per cylinder, and once installed in a car it should be good for ~270 bhp.

The Ferrari 328 engine comes from the Ferrari Dino engine family, a series of V8 and V6 engines that are closely related from a design perspective. The Dino engine family first entered production in the 1950s, and amazingly it remained in production in various forms well into the 2000s.

Variations of the Ferrari Dino engine family would be used in some of the most historically significant Ferraris of the 20th century, including both the Ferrari 288 GTO and the Ferrari F40. Another version would power the Ferrari 308 GTS famously driven by Tom Selleck in Magnum P.I.

The Ferrari 328 engine was a development of the earlier Ferrari 308 V8, specifically it was based closely on the 308 Quattrovalvole model. The 328 version had its displacement increased from 3.0 to 3.2 liters which boosted power from 240 bhp to 270 bhp, with a more tractable 231 lb ft of torque compared with the 192 lb ft of the earlier engine.

The Ferrari 328 was released in 1985 and built until 1989 when it was replaced with the Ferrari 348. It’s been called the “last analogue Ferrari” as when it was first offered for sale it came without any electronic driver aids including ABS.

The 328 came in both GTB (hardtop coupe) and GTS (convertible/spyder) configurations and it was designed by Leonardo Fioravanti at Pininfarina – the same man who designed the Ferrari Dino 206 GT, the Ferrari 288 GTO, and the Ferrari Testarossa.

The engine you see in this article has been rebuilt by the team at Motion Products based in Neenah, Wisconsin. Motion Products, or MPI, have become one of the most respected Ferrari restoration workshops in the world, having restored over 60 award-winning Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance cars, as well as the first ever 100 point Ferrari at Pebble Beach.

This engine is now being offered for sale on eBay by T. Rutlands, a sister company of MPI. It’s in fully-restored condition ready to be installed into a car, and the asking price is $25,000 USD – which is the world of vintage Ferraris is very reasonable indeed. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of eBay Motors and T. Rutlands