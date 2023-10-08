This coffee table has been built using an original Porsche 911 flat-six, specifically the 2.7 liter version of the timeless air-cooled design that was used in a 1974 911.

This 2.7 liter flat-six was closely based on the earlier 2.4 liter version of the engine, it has a lightweight magnesium block and aluminum heads containing a single overhead camshaft actuating two valves per cylinder.

Both carbureted and Bosch K-Jetronic CIS (Continuous Injection System) fuel injected versions of the engine were offered, with power ranging from 150 bhp up to over 175 bhp depending on the specific model.

The displacement increase to 2.7 liters over the original 2.4 liters resulted in the engine having more torque, and this engine would be used right the way through until the release of the 911 SC in 1978.

The 2.7 liter version of the Porsche flat-six had first appeared in the 911 Carrera RS of 1973, now widely regarded as one of the best and certainly most desirable 911s ever made. Te 2.7 liter engine would also be the last production 911 engine with a magnesium case, with later engines switching to aluminum.

This coffee table was built using a 2.7 liter Type 911/92 flat-six, the twin banks of triple barrel carburetors remain on the engine, with four of the six velocity stacks now being used to hold the 36″ circular glass tabletop aloft. The table is 22″ tall, and the engine block is 19″ long and 32″ wide.

The engine has black-painted Porsche-branded upper valve covers. It’s worth noting that the internal components have been removed as they’re no longer required and would now just be adding excess weight.

This 911 coffee table is now being sold out of Lake Mary, Florida on Bring a Trailer, it’s being offered with no reserve, and it sits on four metal legs attached beneath the engine block. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

