This is a Porsche M28 V8-based coffee table that was built with Jägermeister branding. It sits on six swiveling caster wheels and the original intake manifold rises up above the glass table top through a pair of parallel cutouts.

The Porsche M28 engine was the German automaker’s first production V8 engine, it debuted in the Porsche 928 at the 1977 Geneva Motor Show – a car that was originally planned to be the replacement for the Porsche 911.

The M28 was a 90º V8 with an alloy block and heads, it came in both single and double overhead cam versions with 16 or 32 valves respectively. Unlike the flat-four and flat-six engines that had powered the 356, 911, 912, and 914, the M28 V8 was liquid-cooled.

The Porsche 928 would be a major departure from tradition for Porsche, and even though it lived under the shadow of the 911 it went on to sell well and it even won the European Car of the Year award for Porsche in 1978 – the first time the award has been won by a sports (or sporting GT) car.

The displacement of the M28 at the time of its debut was 4.5 liters and the output was rated as 240 bhp at 5,500 rpm with 258 lb ft of torque at 3,600 rpm. Later versions of the engine would be expanded out first to 4.7 liters, then to 5.0 liters, and finally up to 5.4 liters with a rise in power each time.

Over 61,000 examples of the Porsche 928 were built between 1978 and 1995, bringing much needed funds for the company. Ultimately the 928 wouldn’t replace the 911, but it was the first major step towards major modernization for Porsche’s production vehicles – now the vast majority of cars sold by Porsche are front-engined and liquid-cooled.

The Porsche 928 V8 engine coffee table includes the block, heads, and intake manifold all finished in an eye-catching bright orange, with prominent Jägermeister branding. As noted in the introduction it sits on six caster wheels and the glass tabletop has cutaways that allow the intake manifold to rise above the glass.

The table is now being offered for sale out of Napa, California on Bring a Trailer, and the glass table top measures in at 41″ × 35″. If you would like to read more about it ore register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer + Porsche AG