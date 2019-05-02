Malle Garment Holdall Bag – Carry Jackets Without Folding Them

The Malle Garment Holdall is a new design from the British company designed to unzip and each end and completely unroll – allowing you to transport leather jackets, blazers, and full suits without needing to fold or crease them.
Malle London make their luggage and bag collections using traditional materials and construction methods, the Garment Holdall is made from 10 oz waxed canvas with a 100% waterproof membrane on the interior, with bridle leather straps and handles, an red cotton interior and solid welded brass hardware.
An extra large padded shoulder pad distributes the weight of the fully loaded bag more evenly across the shoulder allowing greater comfort when carrying it for longer distances, or just between airport terminals. The bag also has two traditional handles for carrying, and it closes with a zipper and a series of brass snaps.
The Garment Holdall is conveniently sized to carry a racing suit, boots, gloves, and a helmet – and I have a feeling this may prove to be a common way the bags are used.
The bag measures in at 24” x 12” x 11” and it has a total capacity of 52 liters, meaning it’ll fit easily in almost all car trunks and backseats. It’s also designed to meet aircraft carry on luggage size requirements for people who need to take suits and other non-foldable attire with them when they travel.
Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.
Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.
The Icon 1000 Slingbag Backpack was developed for people who need to carry gear on their motorcycle, but who don’t like typical twin strap backpacks. The single main strap design allows the bag to be quickly put on or taken off, and it has a wide, padded top half to ensure it remains comfortable even…
The AC 3000 ME has been described as the little-known British answer to the mighty Lancia Stratos. The history of the wedge-shaped, mid-engined British sports car is fascinating, it was very nearly Ford’s Group B rally car, and Carroll Shelby almost build a production high-performance version named the Shelby ME 2.2 Turbo. Despite the rarity…
The AJS V4 was an advanced engineering effort undertaken by the British motorcycle company in the mid-1930s, the first prototype was intended as a road-going motorcycle and it was shown at the Olympia Show in 1935. Building The AJS V4 Racer The road-going version of the V4 didn’t get a green light for production, it’s…
This is one of the most famous examples of the Vauxhall Firenza in existence, if not the most famous outright. Nicknamed “Old Nail” this is the car that was driven by iconic British driver Gerry Marshall to the Forward Trust Special Saloon Car Championship win 1972 and 1973, the Simoniz Saloon Car Championship in 1974, and…
Captain Malcolm Campbell, who would later become Sir Malcolm Campbell, had a genuinely fascinating life that included being a racing driver at Brooklands, a war time despatch motorcycle rider and pilot, a multiple time land speed record holder, and the man tasked with taking the royal family into hiding if the Nazis invaded Britain. Sir Malcolm…
This off-road racing motorcycle is the only one like it in the world – it was built in Sweden by a motocross racer as a parts-bin special that was considerably quicker than most of its competition. The Gold Star The bike started life as a BSA Gold Star, widely regarded as having one of the…