This is the Midland® Base Camp Emergency Two-Way Radio, it’s designed for use in situations when you need to find out what’s happening around you and the power, phones, and internet is down.

Although natural disasters are rare, they do happen, and some regions are more susceptible than others. This radio unit lets you tune into radio, including NOAA emergency broadcasts, it also allows you to scan for radio chatter and join the conversation.

We’ve all become perhaps a little too reliant on internet connected devices, like smartphones, computers, iPads, and even our watches. In some natural disasters one of the first things to go is the electrical power, and this typically takes the internet and mobile connectivity with it – leaving us blind to what’s actually happening.

This is where radio comes into its own, as it can be transmitted over such vast distances it allows us to tune in for news updates, warnings, and messages about where to go seeking shelter, food, or evacuation.

An added bonus is being able to use a two-way radio to communicate, most survival radios lack this feature but some experts consider it an essential feature – as in some natural disasters you may be stuck and require assistance.

The Midland® Base Camp Emergency Two-Way Radio has a built-in battery and the ability to extend the battery life by adding four AA batteries. It also has a hand crank, which allows you to recharge the built-in battery on the go using just your muscle power – important for when the power is out for a sustained period of time.

The walkie-talkie functionality offers a standard set of 22 GMRS (General Mobile Radio Service) channels, you can also use the channel scan feature to quickly check for activity and join conversations if you need to.

The NOAA Weather Scan feature will automatically scan through 10 available weather (WX) band channels and then lock onto the strongest weather channel to keep you up to date with severe weather updates for your region or area.

The Midland® Base Camp retails for $99.99 USD, the box contains a Base Camp radio, the CB hand microphone, a rechargeable battery pack, an AC adapter, a DC adapter, a shoulder strap, and an operating manual.

If you’d like to read more about it or get one for your house or car you can visit the listing on the official Midland Store here on Amazon.

Images courtesy of Midland