This is the 1927 Bugatti Type 27 replica that was used by Tom Selleck as Thomas Magnum in the television series Magnum P.I. Specifically, this car was used in episode seven from season three titled “Flashback.”

These Bugatti replicas are relatively common in the kit car world, though they seem to have reached the peak of their popularity in the 1970s and 1980s. There were replicas made of the Bugatti Type 27, Type 35, and Type 37, as well as others, all based on the VW Beetle chassis and fitted with a fiberglass body. Funnily enough, VW bought Bugatti in 1998, meaning these cars were part of the same family for a time.

Fast Facts – The Magnum P.I. Bugatti Type 27 Replica

This 1927 Bugatti Type 27 replica, built on a 1958 Volkswagen Beetle chassis, was prominently featured in the Magnum P.I. episode “Flashback.” It replaced Magnum’s iconic Ferrari 308 GTS and played a central role in the plot, with its engine sound altered to resemble a 1930s vehicle.

Bugatti replicas of this type, popular in the 1970s and 1980s, utilized VW Beetle chassis paired with fiberglass bodies. Models based on the Type 27, Type 35, and Type 37 became staples of the kit car world, offering enthusiasts an affordable way to experience vintage Bugatti styling.

This replica underwent recent servicing, including brake work, an oil change, and a clutch adjustment. It retains its original VW flat-four engine, paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, and is titled as a 1958 Volkswagen due to its chassis.

The car is being auctioned by Julien’s as part of the Hollywood Legends sale, closing on December 11. With a price estimate of $10,000–$15,000 USD, it offers a unique connection to Magnum P.I. and mid-century automotive design.

A History Speedrun: Magnum P.I.

Magnum P.I. is a classic American television series that originally aired from 1980 to 1988 and was rebooted in 2018 with modern updates. The show follows Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL and now a private investigator living in Hawaii. Magnum uses his military expertise, charm, and quick thinking to solve a variety of cases with no small number of escapades.

Above Video: The opening sequence of Magnum P.I. is often ranked as one of the best of any TV show in history, and the theme song is similarly beloved.

The cases that Thomas Magnum takes on range from finding missing persons and recovering stolen goods to unraveling more complex and dangerous criminal plots that occasionally extended over multiple episodes.

Magnum lives on the lavish estate of Robin Masters, a reclusive, world-famous author. In exchange for his residence, which includes the use of a red Ferrari 308 GTS, Magnum provides security for the estate and companionship for Masters.

A key source of tension and humor in the series is derived from Magnum’s interactions with Jonathan Higgins, the estate’s stern caretaker. Despite their frequent (and oftentimes comedic) clashes, Higgins often becomes an unwitting ally in Magnum’s investigations.

Magnum is supported by two close friends from his military days, Rick Wright and T.C. Calvin. Rick is a former Marine who now runs a beach club in Hawaii and has useful connections in the local underworld.

T.C. operates a helicopter tour business, often lending his chopper to assist in Magnum’s high-stakes pursuits. The trio’s camaraderie reflects a strong bond forged during their shared military service, which remains a central theme of the series.

The original Magnum P.I. blended action, mystery, and humor, set against the picturesque backdrop of Hawaii. It often incorporated Magnum’s inner monologues and direct-to-camera narration, which added a unique personal touch.

The series became a cultural touchstone in the 1980s and it retains a strong following today, with the opening sequence and theme song being frequently ranked among the best in television history.

The Magnum P.I. Bugatti Type 27 Replica Shown Here

The car you see in this article was used in the episode Flashback that first aired on November the 4th 1982. Thomas Magnum finds himself inside a flashback, literally having traveled back to 1936 but remaining in Hawaii, with many of his contacts remaining the same but somehow different.

I won’t go into too much detail here so as not to ruin the episode for those who haven’t seen it, and honestly it is quite fun to go back and watch all of these episodes again for the first time in decades. Or for the first time ever for those of you who weren’t around the first time they aired.

The car is absolutely central to the episode and it appears in dozens of scenes, essentially replacing the red Ferrari 308 GTS that Magnum usually drove. The sound of the car’s engine has been changed, with that characteristic sound of a VW Beetle missing in place of an engine that sounds more period correct to the 1930s.

We don’t normally feature replica cars here on Silodrome however we do make exceptions for highly-unusual examples like this one. Some other replicas we’ve featured include the Ferrari 250 GTO replica driven by Tom Cruise in Vanilla Sky and the Ferrari Spyder California replica from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

This 1927 Bugatti Type 27 replica is based on a 1958 Volkswagen Beetle chassis and as a result, it’s titled as a 1958 Volkswagen. It recently had a servicing including work on the brakes, an oil change, and a clutch adjustment. It’s powered by the original rear-mounted VW flat-four mated to its 4-speed manual transmission.

The car is now being offered for sale by Julien’s as part of their Hollywood Legends auction which is due to close on the 11th of December. It has a price guide of $10,000 – $15,000 USD and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Julien’s