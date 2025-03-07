This is the Appalachian Toothpick, it’s a collaborative knife from Wesley Custom Knives x Iron & Resin, and it comes with a full tang 80CRV2 steel blade, a dyed birch handle, and a handmade leather sheath.

Each of these knives is handmade one at a time using traditional hammer forging techniques in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains by Greg Wesley, and no two are ever quite the same.

Iron & Resin

Iron & Resin was founded by Thom Hill in 2011. He was raised on the East Coast but moved west to attend college in Southern California and quickly fell in love with the area. He made many trips to Baja, Mexico and built a life for himself in California surfing, riding motorcycles, adventuring in vintage 4x4s, and sailing.

Hill started Iron & Resin to create a line of products that were made by hand using traditional techniques, developing gear that will last a lifetime or more as a contrast to the pervasive trend of cheap, disposable, and forgettable ephemera that we’re surrounded with on a daily basis.

Wesley Custom Knives

Each knife from Wesley Custom Knives is handmade by Greg Wesley in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. He uses traditional blacksmithing methods and materials to produce some of the best quality blades from any low-value knife maker in the country.

The Appalachian Toothpick

The Appalachian Toothpick is a knife design that was developed by Wesley Custom Knives working with Iron & Resin. A number of versions were initially made, but they sold fast and at the time of writing only one version remains.

This remaining version is the 3 and 3/4 inch knife with the dyed birch handle. The metal used is a 80CRV2 steel, this is a high-carbon tool steel that contains chromium and vanadium, resulting in a steel with extreme toughness and excellent edge retention.

Each of these knives comes with a handmade leather sheath, and it’s recommended to keep the blade lightly oiled for preservation. If you’d like to read more about the knife or buy one for yourself you can visit the store listing here.

